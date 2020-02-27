Love a good murder mystery? Here are clues for overnight getaways where you can channel your inner Jessica Fletcher or Sherlock Holmes for a little sleuthing, sipping and sleeping (if you dare).

“My family bought the Wilburton Inn in 1987,” says co-innkeeper and playwright Tajlei Levis. “My mother Georgette Levis started our annual mystery tradition in the late 1990s. Her sister, my aunt Wendy Wasserstein, had written a wonderful Broadway play, ‘The Sisters Rosensweig.’ The character known as ‘Gorgeous’ was inspired by my mother, Georgette. As an homage, my mother created the first Wilburton murder mystery, ‘The Brothers Rosenblood,’ with a hero named ‘Handsome.’ ”

Levis eventually took over her mother’s writing and added a twist — each script is inspired by a real event or character in the inn’s history or local Vermont history. “My mysteries are semi-scripted musical comedies, more sparkly than spooky, with a lot of audience involvement,” says Levis. “The cast includes professional actors from New York and Vermont, as well as audience members who want to be involved.” There are typically 100 guests and a professional cast of eight actors, as well as a musical director, Brian Drutman.

The first clue to the mystery — theme, time period, and suggested costume — is revealed ahead of time, says Levis, so guests arrive fully prepared. The welcome Friday night cocktail party is an opportunity to meet the actors and creative team and learn about the plot-inspired local history. Saturday breakfast is about conversations of “art and creativity” with co-innkeeper Dr. Albert Levis, and a guided tour of the hilltop estate’s sculptures.

The Wilburton Inn. JEFF FOX

Saturday night, it’s showtime. “The action moves from room to room, and the actors mingle with guests and join forces to solve the mystery,” says Levis. “It is like a real game of Clue as guests follow the interactive drama from the Salon to the Library and the Billiard Room,” she says. “There is music, dancing, comedy, drama, and a culinary feast. Everyone gathers after dinner to figure out whodunnit.” Prizes are awarded “for best sleuthing” and for “most creative costume.” And the theatrics continue Sunday morning with a show tunes sing-along in the living room.

The annual mystery weekend takes place in November. The two-night weekend package begins at $500 for two people, including locally-sourced breakfasts (think blueberry pancakes, Vermont maple syrup, Green Mountain coffee, Vermont Greek yogurt, local wood-fired baked bread), and the murder mystery show and dinner. www.wilburtoninn.com

The Holiday Inn Bunker Hill

This Somerville hotel partners with murder mystery company The Dinner Detective for an interactive show at the hotel every Saturday night year-round. This is the sixth year that the company has produced and performed at the hotel, each year with a different theme. This year’s plot is “a tale of revenge.”

“The show kicks off with a bang,” says Prescott Gadd, producer. “Someone’s dead. And hidden amongst the guests are undercover actors pretending to be audience members.” Gadd says that a pair of “funny” detectives get involved and begin an interrogation — everyone is a suspect.

The four-act show includes a four-course meal served between acts, while guests focus on piecing together the clues as they are uncovered by the detectives.

Tickets are $74.95 per person for the meal and show. Stay overnight and your guest-room rate is discounted 15 percent (pre-discount rates begin at $109 per night), and you can hit the sports deck with an indoor and outdoor heated pool, basketball court, and rock-climbing wall. The hotel offers complimentary shuttle service within a three-mile radius, including TD Garden and Assembly Row. To book, call 617-616-1972. For more info about the show, visit www.thedinnerdetective.com

Twin Farms

The fifth-annual murder mystery weekend at this all-inclusive Relais & Châteaux resort in Barnard, Vt., in mid-March, will be especially puzzling.

The interactive three-day weekend is partnered with Stave Puzzles, a world-renowned Norwich, Vt., company that creates handcrafted wood jigsaw puzzles. Guests, as well as actors and staff posing as guests, uncover clues and piece together the murder plot throughout the weekend, primarily during lunch and dinner. There will also be designated areas for puzzling during the weekend for dedicated Stave puzzlers.

A Stave puzzle at Twin Farms. Wayne Earl Chinnock

Check-in is on Thursday afternoon (March 19), and the theatrics begin at the Friday night cocktail reception and dinner. A black-tie event including cocktails and a communal dinner is held on Saturday night when the big reveal is divulged, and prizes are awarded for a future two-night resort stay or a 250-piece Stave Traditional puzzle. On Sunday morning, a guided tour of the Stave Puzzle workshop is an option before checkout. The resort’s facilities, including six private downhill ski slopes (and a dedicated ski sherpa), cross-country skiing, a library, a Japanese Furo, and all meals, are included; spa services are extra. Cost: $2,300 per night/per room, all-inclusive, minimum three-night stay. www.twinfarms.com.

Laurie Wilson can be reached at laurieheather@yahoo.com.