Located in Needham, the center will serve as a new home for NBC10 Boston, NBC Sports Boston, Telemundo Boston, and NECN. The space, a $125 million project, spans 160,000 square feet and includes state-of-the-art facilities, including six production studios, six broadcast control rooms, and a podcast studio.

Among the attendees at the ribbon-cutting were Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, State Senator Rebecca L. Rausch, NBCUniversal chairman Steve Burke, and Boston Celtics president Rich Gotham.

By encompassing several stations under one roof, NBCUniversal hopes to foster a collaborative atmosphere and reporting across stations. Formerly, NBC Sports Boston was located in Burlington, and the other three stations could be found in Newton.

“We focused on the people first, the processes they needed next, and the technology they require to execute their jobs and achieve their goals,” Keith Barbaria, vice president of technology for the stations, said in a statement. “I am proud to say that this facility has exceeded all our expectations and I cannot wait to watch the content we will now be able to create.”

The media center includes six broadcast control rooms. NBCU BMC



