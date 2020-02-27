Openings: Lucie has launched inside the Back Bay’s Colonnade Hotel (120 Huntington Ave. at West Newton Street), replacing Brasserie Jo. Visit for breakfast, brunch, lunch, or dinner, with a menu from chef Michael Chandler (Grill 23, Oak Long Bar + Kitchen). On the menu: clam pizza, lobster pie, steak frites, and make-your-own-sundaes.

Meanwhile, French Quarter New Orleans Kitchen & Cocktails (545 Washington St. at Avery Street) brings a slice of New Orleans to downtown Boston, from the team behind Back Deck and Fajitas & ‘Ritas. Executive chef and co-proprietor Paul Sussman opened Daddy-O’s in Cambridge in 1991 and went on to work at Brookline’s The Fireplace and the Financial District’s Brandy Pete’s. He opened Back Deck in 2012. Feast on jambalaya, etouffee, fried catfish, po’boys, bread pudding, and more. To drink? Hurricanes, of course. They’re open for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch.

Coming Soon: Tim and Nancy Cushman (O Ya, Hojoko, Gogo Ya, Ms. Clucks) will open the cheekily dubbed Mr. Roni Cups at The Street Chestnut Hill (33 Boylston St. at Hammond Pond Parkway) in late March. The Roman pizzeria is inside their upcoming restaurant, Bianca. Bianca specializes in wood-fired pizza; Roni will serve square slices and focus on pizza al taglio, with a tender, lighter dough. Enjoy rotating flavors by the slice or pan, plus wood-fired rotisserie chicken, shawarma, and more.

Fundraisers: ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI) hosts the Great Boston Chili Bowl on Saturday, March 7. Sample beer and chili from Aeronaut, Cambridge Brewing Company, Catalyst, The Druid, Lolita, Mariel, Puritan & Co., Taranta, and other high-profile local spots. Tickets ($37.50) benefit ALS TDI, a drug discovery lab devoted to curing ALS. It kicks off at noon at Kendall Square’s Alexandria Atrium (100 Technology Square); get tickets at www.greatchilibowl.com.

