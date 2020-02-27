The Bay Area, of course, is the place where the digital world we all inhabit first came to fruition, and where the technoculture now looms larger than the Golden Gate Bridge. My wife and I were too late, by a couple of decades, to make use of Community Memory, the first-ever computerized billboard system, which made its debut in 1973 in a Berkeley record store.

When we moved to San Francisco in the mid-1990s, the Internet was just coming into widespread use. We’d both grown up in an era of rotary dial phones and encyclopedia sets. Within a handful of years, my freckled girlfriend and I started our careers, got married, had three boys, and acquired our first cellphones and e-mail addresses, not necessarily in that order.

According to local lore, technology-curious hippies took to the jury-rigged teletype machine as a kind of “information flea market” (as one of the inventors would describe it), posting queries seeking bandmates, the latest news from People’s Park, or tips on where to find a decent bagel. We could have used it to help us find a baby sitter for under $15 an hour.

The original coin-operated terminal, housed in a makeshift box and covered with color-coded instructions, is now on display at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, about 30 miles south of San Francisco. I got a good look at it when I returned to the Bay Area recently to visit my sister, who teaches elementary school kids in San Jose. On a partly cloudy autumn Saturday, we set out in search of the roots of Silicon Valley, or the history of the future.

Apple's Silicon Valley headquarters in Cupertino, Calif. Jim Wilson/The New York Times

Following a quick spin through the colorful lobby museum at Intel’s Santa Clara headquarters, the Computer History Museum was one of our first main stops. My sister was surprised she hadn’t heard of any of her teaching colleagues bringing students on a field trip there. It’s not only the cascade of information you’d imagine — it’s also a collection of man-made artifacts that are surprisingly pleasing to look at in context.

Through a winding path of displays ordered chronologically, the hall’s main exhibit catalogs “the first 2000 years of computing,” from the abacus and Charles Babbage’s Difference Engine to the current age of supercomputing. Elizur Wright’s mid-19th-century arithmeter, a weighty cylindrical slide rule, was designed for calculating life insurance premiums; today it would make a great steampunk centerpiece. Farther down the line, the red, gold, and green panels on the patchboard of the PACE TR-48, billed in the early 1960s as an analog “desktop” computer (it’s 400 pounds!), were hypnotizing.

After lingering longer than we’d planned at the museum, we drove off to look for a couple of historic garages. In Palo Alto, we located the handsome two-story home where William Hewlett and David Packard built their first products in a little one-car garage down the alley. The place was easy to find; besides the “Birthplace of Silicon Valley” marker mounted out front, there were about 20 gawkers milling around on the sidewalk, each waiting their turn for a selfie with the plaque.

We also followed GPS to the unassuming suburban ranch home in Los Altos where the late Steve Jobs grew up. He and Steve Wozniak started Apple Computer Company in the garage there in the mid 1970s. Though it’s not much to look at — no one else was around at midday — the place was named a historic site in 2013.

Those humble beginnings sure did lead to grander things. After detours to stop by Palo Alto’s new statue of Nikola Tesla (funded by a Kickstarter campaign and outfitted as a WiFi hotspot) and the Coupa Cafe, the Euro-style sidewalk noshery where many entrepreneurial handshake deals have been consummated, we made our way to Apple Park, the cult company’s massive new doughnut-shaped corporate headquarters in Cupertino.

With the light of day fast disappearing, the tour buses continued to pull up at the visitor center, a glass-walled, supersized Apple Store across the street from the campus headquarters. That’s as close as fanatics are going to get to the so-called Apple “spaceship,” which occupies nearly 200 acres and stands partially obscured by imposing gates and a virtual jungle of indigenous landscaping.

Inside the visitor center, tourists grouped around a scale model of Apple Park taking pictures, with the real complex fading into dusk across the way. About a quarter of the way around the spaceship stands the Glendenning Barn, a historic structure built on the land more than a century ago. It’s now used to store Apple’s gardening equipment.

Buck’s is a cockeyed restaurant in the tony redwood town of Woodside. James Sullivan for the Boston Globe (custom credit)/James Sullivan for the Boston Globe

The next morning we drove out to Buck’s, a cockeyed restaurant in the tony redwood town of Woodside. Once named among Forbes magazine’s top business restaurants in the country, Buck’s is a deeply odd place to imagine Silicon Valley’s highest rollers cutting billion-dollar deals. Established in 1991 by an erudite former construction worker who has said he comes “from carnival folks,” the sprawling place is stuffed with the weird hoardings of a hippie pack rat — the “world’s largest Swiss Army knife,” to name one, or the vintage “conversation dress” from 1883, made to look like pages of newsprint from the Boston Daily Globe.

Naturally, there are vanity license plates on the walls at Buck’s, too, including one that reads ETRADE and another, GOOGLE. “I was too dumb to buy the stock,” reads the caption to the latter, “but I bought the plate.”

Nearby, a family sat waiting for their pancakes to arrive. The father, wearing flip-flops, seemed to be explaining his next career move to his wife and children.

One of the kids had a very Silicon Valley question.

“Do you always have to be the president of something?” he asked.

