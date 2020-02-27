Greetings, Weekenders! The leap year graces us with an extra 24 hours this weekend, which might seem like a cosmic joke in a year when single days not infrequently feel like weeks. In Weekender world, however, the glass is half full, the extra time is a welcome gift, and the fact that Feb. 29 is a Saturday for the first time since 1992 is a message from the universe telling you to leave the house already.

OUT OF SIGHT: Elisabeth Moss shucks her Handmaid’s cloak and strays into the orbit of “The Invisible Man,” which opens Friday and imaginatively expands the definition of “bad boyfriend.” Writer-director Leigh Whannell earns three stars from Globe film critic Ty Burr, who writes, “H.G. Wells’s 1897 novel, it turns out, is ready-made for an era of gaslighting men and the women who see through them, in this case quite literally."

AUSTEN TO BOSTON: Jane Austen’s most irritating heroine (yeah, I said it) returns to the big screen Friday in the person of Anya Taylor-Joy as “Emma.” Burr awards 2½ stars on the strength of a second-half rally by Autumn de Wilde, whose directing debut “begins disastrously before righting itself to an acceptable tilt.”

MIRROR, MIRROR: More than eight years after his death, Lucian Freud remains an inescapable force in contemporary art. “Lucian Freud: The Self-Portraits” opens Sunday at the Museum of Fine Arts. “Love him or hate him, it’s impossible to deny the impact of Freud’s leering, often ghastly portrayals of human flesh on a couple of generations of the art world,” writes Globe art critic Murray Whyte. Through May 25.

China Pearl Restaurant in Chinatown hosted a dim sum brunch to show support for neighborhood small businesses. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

FUEL UP: In the slowest season for restaurants, Dine Out Boston arrives, promising an alluring combination of novelty and bargains. Lunch costs $15, $20, or $25, dinner $28, $33, or $38. With dozens of participating establishments, narrowing down your choices can be a little daunting, but Globe dining correspondent Kara Baskin is here to help. The event kicks off Sunday and runs through March 13 (skipping March 7). Or take Globe restaurant critic Devra First’s advice and head to Chinatown for dumplings, dinner, dim sum, or all of the above. Neighborhood businesses are battling what Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu calls “coronavirus anxiety.”

SO COOL: Back in the day (before 1994), the Winter Olympics happened in leap years. Fill the ice-dance-shaped hole in your heart with a one-off performance of “In Flight: Life” by Maine-based Ice Dance International. “The opportunity to tour is helping us build a bridge from sport to art,” founding artistic director Douglas Webster tells Globe dance correspondent Karen Campbell. At the Skating Club of Boston Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

BY THE BOOK: Author Bina Venkataraman discusses “The Optimist’s Telescope” with Christopher Lydon at the Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport Friday at 7:30 p.m. Subtitled “Thinking Ahead in a Reckless Age,” the book tackles the science behind the decision-making process. Shortly after its publication, Venkataraman became the Globe’s editorial page editor.

TRADITION: In “Fiddler on the Roof,” Bartlett Sher found “deeply personal significance,” the Tony Award-winning director tells the Globe’s Christopher Wallenberg. Sher, the son of a Lithuanian immigrant, reimagined the show for a well-received 2015 Broadway revival. Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick’s beloved musical plays the Emerson Colonial Theatre through March.

PAGING MARIE KONDO: Retired Red Sox legend David Ortiz and his wife, Tiffany, are downsizing, and the details of the estate sale set for Saturday at their Weston home are very much in the “stars — they’re just like us” vein. “Many pieces would look right at home at your Great Aunt Bertha’s rummage sale,” writes the Globe’s Diti Kohli. Exceptional Estate Sales will start distributing numbers for entry at 7:30 a.m.

LAST CALL: Lynn Nottage’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Sweat” wraps up its Boston premiere run — extended a week by popular demand — at the Huntington Avenue Theatre with Sunday’s matinee. Globe theater critic Don Aucoin heaps praise on “Nottage’s superbly textured play” and the Huntington Theatre Company’s “exemplary cast under the incisive direction of Kimberly Senior.”

Richard E. Grant in AMC's "Dispatches From Elsewhere." Jessica Kourkounis/AMC

OR STAY IN: One of Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s 10 most promising TV shows of the season, “Dispatches From Elsewhere,” launches on AMC Sunday at 10 p.m. before moving to its regular Monday time slot. Jason Segel (“Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” “How I Met Your Mother”) created the mystery series and leads an intriguing grab bag of a cast that sounds like a game of Celebrity: Sally Field! Richard E. Grant! André Benjamin! Eve Lindley!

After a two-year hiatus, Season 2 of “Altered Carbon” is currently streaming on Netflix, with Anthony Mackie replacing Joel Kinnaman in the lead role. Gilbert cites it as an example of dystopian TV series that are “easier to take” than more realistic efforts; “they’re set in highly theoretical futures that we can emotionally distance ourselves from.” Bonus: Amaze whoever’s watching with you by pointing out that costar Renée Elise Goldsberry is 49 years old.

And if you’re steering into the spirit of Saturday, “Leap Day,” one of the trippiest episodes of “30 Rock” (which is saying something), is streaming on Hulu.

BUT REALLY: Go to Chinatown and spend some money, and don’t wait four years to do it again.

Thanks for reading. Now go out and have some fun, and try not to worry about the hour we’re going to lose when we turn the clocks back next weekend (yes, already).



