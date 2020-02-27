Relying only on the sun’s energy also reduces the carbon footprint of marijuana cultivation, Pollock said.

The products, which will be sold at Theory Wellness Inc.'s dispensaries starting Saturday, are expected to be “the lowest-cost cannabis product in the adult-use market,” said CEO Brandon Pollock, because growing plants outside makes them cheaper to produce.

A local marijuana company will debut its new farm-grown cannabis products this weekend amid the opening of its Chicopee store — its third dispensary in Massachusetts.

“This product is grown with 100 percent only the sun,” he said.

But growing outside, especially in New England, is far from easy, Pollock said, because cultivators have no control over the outside elements. The cold weather can affect the cannabis plants, and the humidity can be a problem, too.

“New England is more difficult than in areas, say, like Northern California or Southern Oregon, mainly due to humidity,” Pollock said. “Cannabis likes humidity, but when humidity starts to cross a certain threshold, it becomes really risky for mold on the plants.”

“It’s certainly a challenge, but it makes it more interesting for us,” he added.

Most of the cannabis plants grown by Theory Wellness won’t be sold as pure flower, but will instead be extracted and turned into cannabis-infused products, such as edibles or tinctures.

On Saturday, Theory Wellness will start selling the products — made using organic methodologies — at its dispensaries in Bridgewater, Chicopee, and Great Barrington.

Its Great Barrington store, which opened in January 2019, serves adult-use customers, and its Bridgewater, which opened in July 2017, serves medical patients only.

The company’s Chicopee store opens to adult-use customers on Saturday. Here’s what you need to know if you plan to shop there:

Location

The store is located at 672 Fuller Road.

Hours

The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Parking

There is a parking lot on site.

Payment

Customers can pay using cash or debit cards. Customers using a debit card will use a cashless ATM system that charges a small fee.

Purchasing limits

There may be small purchasing limits on some products, but there will not be additional limits on marijuana flower beyond the state-mandated limits.

Can you order before you go?

Yes, customers can order ahead of time on the company’s website.

