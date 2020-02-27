A 17-year-old boy is facing charges for allegedly vandalizing 11 locations in Plymouth, including Plymouth Rock, earlier this month, police announced Thursday.

On Feb. 17, officers received several reports of vandalism in the town, according to a statement from Plymouth police. They found 11 locations defaced with red spray paint, some with the letters and numbers “508” and “MOF” painted on them.

The areas vandalized include Plymouth Rock, the Pilgrim Maiden statue, the National Monument to the Forefathers, a memorial bench, a concrete platform at Pilgrim Memorial State Park, a decorative rock and cement at the town boat ramp, a town map at the corner of Main Street and North Street, and four decorative scallop shell statues, police said.