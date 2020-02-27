None are showing symptoms and all of them are self-isolating at home, a commission spokeswoman said Thursday. They are among the more than 600 state residents who traveled to China recently and are being monitored by health officials.

The residents include the one confirmed coronavirus case in the city , a man in his 20s who is a student at the University of Massachusetts Boston, according to the city’s public health commission.

Boston public health officials are monitoring 34 city residents for the new coronavirus that has sickened tens of thousands across the globe in recent months, but the risk is still very low of people contracting the illness locally, authorities said Thursday.

Rita Nieves, interim director of the Boston Public Health Commission, told reporters those who are being monitored are told to take their temperature everyday. If they have a fever or symptoms such as a cough or body aches, they are instructed to contact a public health nurse. Health authorities would then tell them what the next step would be.

“So far, nobody has required that,” she said.

She said that the people who are being monitored recently came through airports that accept direct flights from China.

City officials met to discuss preparations for coronavirus Thursday. Nurses and staff from the commission’s infectious disease bureau are working seven-days-a-week monitoring people who meet federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, according to authorities.

The commission established a protocol in January that is intended to ensure that officials “are performing the critical functions including surveillance and monitoring, public health information and clinical guidance, communications and sectors, and resource management,” according to authorities.

The global count of those sickened by the virus, known as Covid-19, hovered Thursday around 82,000, with 433 new cases reported in China and another 505 in South Korea.

The new virus is a member of the coronavirus family that can cause colds or more serious illnesses such as SARS and MERS.

The virus can cause fever, coughing, wheezing and pneumonia. Health officials think it spreads mainly from droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how the flu spreads.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.





