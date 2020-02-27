Boston police Officer James Moccia, a department spokesman, said officers responded to the area of 357 Columbia Rd. at about 2:20 p.m. It was not immediately clear if the body was found indoors or outdoors, and authorities did not have the age and gender of the deceased.

A death investigation is underway after a body was found in Dorchester Thursday afternoon.

Police were still on scene as of 4:15 p.m. No further details were available.

