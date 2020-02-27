A death investigation is underway after a body was found in Dorchester Thursday afternoon.
Boston police Officer James Moccia, a department spokesman, said officers responded to the area of 357 Columbia Rd. at about 2:20 p.m. It was not immediately clear if the body was found indoors or outdoors, and authorities did not have the age and gender of the deceased.
Police were still on scene as of 4:15 p.m. No further details were available.
