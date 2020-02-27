“He wasn’t all about crime fighting, so to speak,” said Boston police Superintendent Paul Donovan, who heads the Bureau of Investigative Services. “He was an excellent police officer as far as solving crimes, but more than crimes, he looked to solve problems in the community. ... He looked to help people, not just arrest people.”

The lessons stuck with Hadzi, who came to Boston as a youth, grew up in the city and ultimately fulfilled his dream of becoming a police officer. Sadly Hadzi, a married father of two, died Saturday at the age of 40 after battling cancer.

As a child in his native Bosnia, Kerim Hadzi spent time with a police officer who took him under his wing and explained that law enforcement was about more than fighting crime.

Hadzi served as a civilian employee with the Boston Police Department from 2002 until June 2007, when he was appointed a police officer, and in February 2019 he rose to the rank of detective and was assigned to the Sexual Assault Unit.

Prior to becoming a detective, Donovan said, Hadzi for several years worked in the downtown section of the city, which has a sizable population of people struggling with homelessness and drug addiction. Hadzi, Donovan said, “interacted with all of the community down there, and by doing that he was a great source of information.”

At one point, Hadzi developed information that helped police expose widespread EBT card fraud at area convenience stores, leading to federal charges against multiple store owners and the recovery of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“Kerim’s death kind of really struck home to a lot of people,” Donovan said. “He was just a really well-liked person in the department.”

In a personnel order circulated Monday among department members, Police Commissioner William G. Gross commended Hadzi for his nearly two decades of service to the city.

“Detective Hadzi received numerous commendations for his dedicated service during his 18 year career and was highly regarded by those he worked with, his supervisors and all that knew him,” Gross wrote. “As you go about your duties please keep Detective Hadzi and his young family in your thoughts.”

Hadzi’s funeral was held Thursday morning, according to his obituary on the website of the Lehman, Reen, McNamara Funeral Home, which said that in lieu of flowers, “donations in memory of Kerim may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284.”





