A head-on collision allegedly caused by a stolen car that was driving the wrong way on Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester as it fled Boston police sent four people to the hospital Wednesday night, authorities said.
Boston Police Captain John Danilecki said that officers had tried to stop a stolen Acura at an intersection. The driver of the stolen car rammed one of the cruisers and took off.
The car was driving the wrong way down Blue Hill Avenue when it smacked head-on into another car, a Honda, near the intersection of Seaver Street and a short walk from an entrance to the Franklin Park Zoo. The crash occurred at about 10:35 p.m, according to police.
Two teenagers were found in the stolen car and were rushed to the hospital with what Danilecki said were serious but not life threatening injuries. A man and woman in the Honda also suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital. Danilecki said they may have suffered broken bones but added that everyone was “conscious and alert.” No officers were injured, he said.
The incident was captured on video.
No further information was immediately available.
