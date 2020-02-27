A head-on collision allegedly caused by a stolen car that was driving the wrong way on Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester as it fled Boston police sent four people to the hospital Wednesday night, authorities said.

Boston Police Captain John Danilecki said that officers had tried to stop a stolen Acura at an intersection. The driver of the stolen car rammed one of the cruisers and took off.

The car was driving the wrong way down Blue Hill Avenue when it smacked head-on into another car, a Honda, near the intersection of Seaver Street and a short walk from an entrance to the Franklin Park Zoo. The crash occurred at about 10:35 p.m, according to police.