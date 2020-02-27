A lawsuit against a Massachusetts company that employed a pickup truck driver accused of causing a collision that killed seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire will move forward, a judge ruled Thursday. Mary Lou Welch, who lost her partner in the June crash, is suing Westfield Transport for emotional distress. A judge rejected the company’s request to have the suit dismissed. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, who was employed by Westfield Transport, has been charged with seven counts of negligent homicide and pleaded not guilty in the case. In seeking to dismiss the lawsuit, Westfield’s lawyer argued that the company should not be held responsible for the crash because it hired Zhukovskyy. The judge in response noted Zhukovskyy’s history of motor vehicle violations, including two arrests on drunken driving charges. (AP)

PROVIDENCE

State announces changes at veterans home

Rhode Island officials announced Thursday they’ll cut costs at the state veterans home and adopt other recommendations from a team that reviewed the operations. The Rhode Island Office of Veterans Services said the team, led by members of the Rhode Island National Guard, recommended renegotiating the home’s housekeeping contract, reining in overtime and taking other steps to cut costs. The office also announced that Paul Murgo was chosen to serve as the home’s temporary administrator because of his health care administration experience. He replaces Rick Baccus, who resigned in January. Democratic Governor Gina Raimondo said in December that she was disappointed with the home’s management and ordered the review. The home was projecting a nearly $3 million deficit and the House speaker called for more legislative oversight. The veterans home opened in Bristol in 2017, replacing a home at the same site that was half the size. (AP)

BANGOR, MAINE

Woman who survived shooting spree released from hospital

A Maine woman who survived a shooting spree that killed three people earlier this month has been released from Maine Medical Center said Thursday. Rita Long, 49, had been listed in critical condition at one point during her stay at the hospital, which followed the Feb. 3 shooting in Machias. Thomas Gerard Bonfanti, 63, of Northfield, has been charged with the shooting. He’s also charged with the murders of Shawn Currey, 57, of Machias, Jennifer Bryant-Flynn, 49, of Machias, and Samuel Powers, 33, of Jonesboro. He made an initial court appearance on Feb. 5 and was being held without bail at Washington County Jail. Police have yet to reveal details about the circumstances or motive behind the shootings. (AP)

PARIS, MAINE

18 firefighters quit over dispute with town officials

A group of 18 firefighters resigned after a disagreement with town officials. The members of the Paris Fire Department quit Wednesday night because Town Manager Dawn Noyes reversed a decision made by Chief Mark Blaquire, the Sun Journal reported. Paris is an hour north of Portland. Firefighter Jon Longley said Noyes and human resource manager Paula Andrews reinstated an individual after the chief and several officers had decided to strip him of his rank. Blaquire originally made the decision out of safety concerns, Longley said. Longley did not name the person. (AP)