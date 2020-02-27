A man was arrested in Woburn following a high-speed police chase on Interstate 93 south involving a stolen vehicle that started in New Hampshire Wednesday evening, officials said.
The pursuit started just after 7:00 p.m. in Salem, New Hampshire, and ended in Woburn when the suspect vehicle struck a tire deflation device deployed by a Massachusetts state trooper, according to a police statement.
The suspect, Donald Fraize, 32, of Londonderry, N.H was transported to State Police barracks in Andover to be booked, according to the statement. Exact charges are being finalized.
The stolen vehicle was a 2009 Honda Accord, local New Hampshire police said.
Advertisement
No injuries were reported.