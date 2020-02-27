A man was arrested in Woburn following a high-speed police chase on Interstate 93 south involving a stolen vehicle that started in New Hampshire Wednesday evening, officials said.

The pursuit started just after 7:00 p.m. in Salem, New Hampshire, and ended in Woburn when the suspect vehicle struck a tire deflation device deployed by a Massachusetts state trooper, according to a police statement.

The suspect, Donald Fraize, 32, of Londonderry, N.H was transported to State Police barracks in Andover to be booked, according to the statement. Exact charges are being finalized.