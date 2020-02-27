From old photographs on the wall to freezers in the kitchen, almost every item in the two-story restaurant was up for sale. The earnings from the auction will be used to help pay off the debts of No Name owner Yannis Contos, who filed bankruptcy and owes nearly $700,000 in property taxes on the business to the City of Boston.

Former employees and devoted customers watched as decades’ worth of memorabilia were auctioned off inside the former waterfront business on South Boston’s Fish Pier. The restaurant closed abruptly Dec. 30 amid mounting financial woes.

The kitchen was all shuttered, and the crowds that once queued for heaping platters of fried seafood long gone. But the century-old establishment offered one final catch of the day Thursday.

The auction started shortly before 11:30 a.m. once 40 or so bidders and onlookers crowded inside the restaurant’s main dining room, and about 150 others waited to bid online.

“People get emotional while they are bidding, and a lot of items here are emotional,” said Michael Saperstein, executive vice president of the Holbrook firm Paul E. Saperstein Co., which ran the auction.

The first item, the restaurant’s liquor license, which excludes hard liquor, was sold at the starting bid of $150,000. The buyer would not provide his name, but said the license will be used at a new, high-end restaurant that will likely be somewhere not too far from No Name.

The lease to the property includes 40 parking spots, and was originally slated to be part of the items for sale at the auction. However, it was announced at the start of the sale that the lease had been surrendered to the Massachusetts Port Authority, which owns the Fish Pier.

No one stepped forward to buy the official name of the restaurant and any trademarks associated with it. The name had been put up for sale at a starting bid of $10,000.

Saperstein said there had been some interest in the name before the auction. He said his firm will reach out to these potential buyers in the next few days.

While the name and liquor license were the big-ticket items of the day, most of the crowd inside No Name were there to take home some of the restaurant’s 102 years of history.

“I first came here in the 1960s with my father and grandfather,” said Jim Shane, who lives in Boston. “I have wonderful memories of our time together, and I just thought I’d like to buy a piece of memorabilia from a place of a time gone by."

A Bruins jersey that was autographed by players sold for $450, while a mini life preserver with No Name written on it went for $275. A wooden ship wheel brought $250 and three large faded photographs of aerial shots of Boston that sold for $500.

Stu Fink said he had eaten at No Name on most Friday nights since 1977, when he was a student at Emerson College. He sat at one of the No Name’s tables with a small group of former employees during the auction and watched as the memorabilia started to sell.

“People say the food was special. What was more special was the people here,” Fink said, gesturing to Maria Bond, who was a waitress at the restaurant for 17 years, sitting next him.

“We ate together, cooked together, laughed and cried together, and even fought together,” Bond laughed. “It's like a family.”

Fink wasn’t just one of No Name’s many regulars; he got married at the restaurant in 2004.

"I still have the coffee maker you got us,“ he said, looking at Stephen Kung, who worked as a waiter for 36 years. "Maybe I can’t eat the food anymore, but the memories will always be there.”

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.