One person died after being pulled from a fire at a two-story garage in Oxford Thursday afternoon, fire officials said.

Around 3:15 p.m., firefighters responded to a blaze at 33 Sacarrappa Road, according to a statement from Jennifer Mieth, a spokeswoman for the state fire marshal’s office. Firefighters rescued a victim from the building and brought them to the hospital. The person later died from their injuries, officials said.