One person died after being pulled from a fire at a two-story garage in Oxford Thursday afternoon, fire officials said.
Around 3:15 p.m., firefighters responded to a blaze at 33 Sacarrappa Road, according to a statement from Jennifer Mieth, a spokeswoman for the state fire marshal’s office. Firefighters rescued a victim from the building and brought them to the hospital. The person later died from their injuries, officials said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Oxford fire and police departments, the state fire marshal’s office, and the Worcester district attorney’s office.
