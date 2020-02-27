Happy Thursday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I’m not sure if doughnuts at KFC are a great thing or the greatest thing. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

Rhode Island

T. Joseph Almond, the Lincoln town administrator who has quietly built a reputation as one of the most effective municipal leaders in the state, will not seek re-election when his term expires in 2022.

In an e-mail, Almond confirmed that he plans to step away from the post that he was first elected to in 2006. He said he’ll be 66 when his term ends, noting that “not many elected officials get to choose when it is time to move on.”

“It has been, and continues to be, a great experience; people in the community have been supportive to our entire family, and the town is doing quite well,” Almond said. “I look forward to finishing my term on a positive note right up to my last day in office.”

Indeed, Lincoln is widely considered one of the most well-run communities in Rhode Island. During Almond’s tenure, Twin River casino has expanded and the town has seen a spike in commercial projects. The town’s school system remains strong and tax rates have remained competitive with other suburban communities.

The announcement is sure to fuel speculation that Almond, a Republican, will seek higher office in 2022, especially since there will be open statewide seats for governor, lieutenant governor, treasurer, and secretary of state. He noted that his uncle, Lincoln Almond, was the town administrator before becoming a US attorney and later, governor.“

I am not sure what the future holds, but I am looking forward to exploring new opportunities,” Almond said.

