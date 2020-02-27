“What would you like to know?” Steve Ross said to him, when they first spoke. “All I have is my story.”

Somebody suggested he talk to a man who had survived the Holocaust and detention in 10 different Nazi concentration camps.

About 20 years ago, Stephen Mott was head of the Social Studies Department at Norwell High School, always looking for new ways to engage his students.

That story was at once horrifying and life-affirming, appalling and inspiring, a story of despair and resilience and suffering and redemption. It was in the auditorium at Norwell High that Steve Ross would launch a new chapter in a life of bearing witness, talking to teenagers who knew of the Holocaust only vaguely, through a TV show or a movie or maybe having read Anne Frank’s diary in school.

On the way to the auditorium that day, Mott and Ross passed a montage of Holocaust photos that Mott had put up. Ross stopped. He pointed to the grainy photo of a boy standing behind barbed wire in Dachau.

“That boy is me,” Steve Ross said, almost to himself, Mott recalled.

Inside the auditorium, 600 teenagers listened as Ross, without notes, told of what it was like to be a boy of 9, thrust into a concentration camp. When he was lined up in the camp, his turn to die, he slipped away and dove into a latrine, up to his neck in human waste.

When nightfall came, the boy who was Steve Ross slipped back into the barren sleeping quarters. There was no running water so the men collected their urine to wash the feces from his body.

As Ross spoke, Mott recalled, the only sound in the auditorium was his voice, its cadence broken only on occasion by someone in the audience weeping.

When, after two hours, Ross was finally done, the students didn’t want him to leave.

“After the assembly, kids just trailed behind him around the building,” Mott said, “just wanting to be near him.”

Over the years, Ross returned to Norwell two more times, to speak to new batches of teenagers. The school auditorium proved too small for all those who wanted to listen, so they moved it to the gym.

“Every time he came back, it wasn’t the same story, but a different perspective,” Mott said.

There was the sadistic guard who beat him with a lead pipe, breaking his back, after accusing him of squirreling away slivers of potatoes. A sexual assault he endured. His desperate escape from one camp, clasping onto the undercarriage of a railway car, only to learn he had merely moved to another Nazi camp.

Ross said the worst thing the Nazis did was dehumanize him, so that he felt compelled to steal food others had stolen for their own survival. Brutality had triggered in him a singular, Darwinian survival mechanism. That he would take food so he would live even though someone else might die hurt him more than the guard who beat him. It left him feeling dirtier than when he climbed out of the latrine.

Ross told those kids in Norwell to be on guard, to fiercely guard their humanity. To stick up for the weak and the vulnerable. To challenge bullies. Always.

Many of those kids held on tightly to what Ross told them, what he taught them.

Stephen Mott was thinking of all this Wednesday afternoon, as he sat with hundreds of others in Temple Emeth in Brookline. He broke down when the casket carrying the body of his old friend Steve Ross rolled by.

“I loved him,” Mott said. “The world will miss him.”

Anne Frank was not as lucky as Steve Ross; the Nazis found and murdered her. But before that day, she compiled her diaries in the “secret annex” where she hid in Amsterdam.

“Our lives are fashioned by our choices," she wrote. "First we make our choices. Then our choices make us.”

Steve Ross chose life. Those who chose to listen to him never looked at life the same way again.

