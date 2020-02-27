A man who was shot brought himself to Boston Medical Center for treatment Wednesday night, according to Boston police.
Officer Kim Tavares, a spokeswoman for the Boston Police Department, said the shooting victim arrived at the hospital at 840 Harrison Avenue at 9:21 p.m. and his injury was non-life-threatening.
It was unclear where the shooting occurred, police said.
No further information was available Thursday morning.
