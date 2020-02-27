In the unanimous ruling ‚the Supreme Judicial Court agreed with the nursing home industry that Massachusetts’ wrongful death law, first enacted in 1840 and updated most recently in 1958, does not override arbitration agreements. If the resident waives their right to sue over negligence or death, that waiver is binding on loved ones, the court said.

In a case closely watched by the AARP Foundation, the state’s highest court Thursday ruled that a relative of a nursing home resident who died due to possible neglect cannot file a wrongful death lawsuit if the resident signed an arbitration agreement with the nursing home.

Advertisement

“Based on a plain reading of the wrongful death statute and our interpretation of common-law wrongful death actions over time, and in light of persuasive authority from other States, we determine that...the arbitration clause in question is enforceable,” Justice David A. Lowy wrote for the court. Arbitration overrides "wrongful death actions caused by willful, wanton, or reckless acts, as well as by negligence.”

The ruling came in a case that has played out in both state and federal courts, including the federal First Circuit Court of Appeals who asked the SJC for its views on the interaction between the Massachusetts wrongful death statute, arbitration agreements and relatives who want to sue on behalf of a deceased nursing home resident.

According to court papers, Jackalyn Schrader had power of attorney for her mother, Emma Schrader, when the older woman moved into the Golden Living Center, also known as Heathwood, in 2013. The daughter signed several papers including an arbitration agreement for the “Resident” that waived the rights of “next of kin...heir of the resident,” among others.

Emma Schrader died in Dec. 3, 2013 after undergoing surgery for bed sores; she never recovered from the surgery, according to the court. Jacklyn filed a wrongful death suit, but the nursing home moved the case into federal court where the judges - and now, the SJC - said Jackalyn had no legal right to sue because of the arbitration agreement.

Advertisement

The SJC applied its new legal reasoning and dismissed a civil lawsuit filed on behalf of a scuba diver who drowned off Gloucester while participating in a test dive of a new dry suit. The court said the diver, Gregg C. O’Brien, signed two waivers of his right to sue, and that is now binding on his estate.

"The waivers the decedent signed control all claims for his wrongful death,'' Lowy wrote. "The valid waivers signed by the decedent preclude the plaintiff, as his “executor or personal representative,” from bringing a lawsuit.''

In a friend of the court brief, the American Association of Retired Persons- the nation’s largest advocacy group for senior citizens - had urged the SJC to side with the daughter.

"Maintaining the right of beneficiaries to publicly litigate disputes when a loved one has died at the hands of a nursing facility is critical to filling the void left by a lack of enforcement activity,'' the nation. "Forcing next of kin to arbitrate wrongful death suits removes a critical source of information about quality of care in nursing facilities.''

But the Professional Liability Association, an organization of Massachusetts hospital and health care providers, said courts in other states have enforced arbitration and the SJC should follow that model.

"Agreements are enforceable provided that the agreement is executed by an authorized person and that it was not induced by fraud or undue influence and provided that it is not unconscionable,'' the association argued in its friend of the court brief.

Advertisement





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.