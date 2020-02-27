Boston Police Captain John Danilecki said that officers had tried to stop the stolen Acura at an intersection. The driver of the stolen car rammed one of the cruisers and took off.

Boston police said the 17-year-old boy was driving the wrong way on Blue Hill Avenue when the crash occurred. The head-on collision sent four people to the hospital, authorities said.

A teenager who allegedly crashed a stolen car in Dorchester while fleeing from police Wednesday night will face multiple charges, according to Boston police.

The car was driving the wrong way down Blue Hill Avenue when it smacked head-on into another car, a Honda, near the intersection of Seaver Street and a short walk from an entrance to the Franklin Park Zoo. The crash occurred at about 10:35 p.m, according to police.

The 17-year-old driver and 19-year-old passenger in the stolen vehicle were rushed to the hospital with what Danilecki said were serious but not life-threatening injuries. A man and woman in the Honda also suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital. Danilecki said they may have suffered broken bones but added that everyone was “conscious and alert.” No officers were injured, he said.

Officer James Moccia, a spokesman for the Boston Police Department, said the 17-year-old driver was issued a summons on charges of receiving a stolen motor vehicle, failing to stop for police, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, malicious damage to a motor vehicle, and failing to stop for a red light.

