Meteorological winter is defined as the months of December, January, and February.

During the 2019-2020 meteorological winter, the average temperature has been 37.8 degrees Fahrenheit, the same as 2001-2002, National Weather Service meteorologist Bill Simpson said.

With just three days left in February, forecasters say this meteorological winter is on pace to tie 2001-2002 as the warmest winter on record in Boston.

Each month of this meteorological winter has experienced above-average average temperatures, though none were recordbreaking themselves. December was 1.8 degrees above average, January was 9.1 degrees above average, and February so far has been 6.6 degrees above average.

The weather service has kept temperature records for each year in Boston dating back to 1872.

Advertisement

Don’t break out the sandals and tank tops yet, however.

“The weather service is still open for winter,” Simpson said.

There’s no indication that Boston will experience winter weather anytime soon, but Simpson didn’t rule out a return to colder temperatures. Large amounts of snowfall in March aren’t unprecedented in the city’s history.

In March 1916, Boston saw 33 inches of snow; in March 1956, the city had 31.2 inches of snow; and in March 1993, there was 38.9 inches of snow, Simpson said.

Although Massachusetts has had temperatures reminiscent of spring weather in recent months, northern states, such as New Hampshire and Maine, have had relatively normal snowfall and temperatures.

A pattern of warm weather may be alarming to some people, but Simpson said it’s nothing out of the ordinary. He noted that of the 10 warmest winters on records, three occurred in the 1930s.

“We can go through these types of periods where it is abnormally warm,” he said.









Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.