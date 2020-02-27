President Trump intends to nominate a graduate of the College of the Holy Cross and Harvard Law School to serve on the federal bench in Ohio, the White House said Thursday.
In a statement, the Trump administration identified the nominee as J. Philip Calabrese, who currently serves as a judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas in Ohio.
The White House noted that Calabrese received his bachelor’s degree from Holy Cross before later graduating from Harvard Law. Trump is tapping him to serve on the federal bench in the Northern District of Ohio. Calabrese’s nomination is subject to Senate confirmation.
His resume says he graduated from Harvard Law in 2000. While there, his resume says, Calabrese served as an articles editor with the Journal on Legislation, and he also sat on the Board of Student Advisors. His writings at Harvard included a piece titled “When Good Intentions Go Bad: Property Taxes, Farmland Preservation, and Economic Realities.”
Calabrese notes on his resume that the article, known as a note in law school parlance, dealt with “how the economics of Ohio’s use valuation program for agricultural land undermines the goal of farmland preservation.”
He says on his personal website that he grew up in Cleveland and that three generations “of the Calabrese family have served Cuyahoga County in public office.”
The site also says Calabrese has served on the boards of the Ohio Innocence Project; Cleveland Orchestra Advisory Council; Trust for Public Land, Ohio Advisory Council; the Birchwood School; and Community Legal Services of Cleveland.
