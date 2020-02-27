President Trump intends to nominate a graduate of the College of the Holy Cross and Harvard Law School to serve on the federal bench in Ohio, the White House said Thursday.

In a statement, the Trump administration identified the nominee as J. Philip Calabrese, who currently serves as a judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas in Ohio.

The White House noted that Calabrese received his bachelor’s degree from Holy Cross before later graduating from Harvard Law. Trump is tapping him to serve on the federal bench in the Northern District of Ohio. Calabrese’s nomination is subject to Senate confirmation.