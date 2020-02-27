Jose Carmona, 30, of Lawrence, was arrested by police who arranged the undercover purchase of approximately 220 grams of fentanyl, State Police said in a press release on Thursday. The undercover buy happened at the intersection of Lexington and Buswell streets, and the State Police Gang Unit, along with members of the FBI’s North Shore Gang Task Force and Lawrence police detectives made the arrest, officials said.

Two brothers were arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl Tuesday after authorities made an undercover drug deal in Lawrence, according to State Police.

Two brothers in Lawrence were arrested Tuesday and charged with trafficking fentanyl. Authorities seized approximately 1,448 grams of the drug. (Massachusetts State Police)

State Police said surveillance officers had seen Carmona come out of a rear basement door of a building at 81 Lexington St., so after he was arrested they checked it out. Police found the door was unlocked and saw what appeared to be an illegal apartment in the corner of the basement. Police knocked on the door of the apartment and Carmona’s brother, 35-year-old Gabriel Carmona-Pimentel, answered. Police arrested him on a warrant for trafficking fentanyl. In addition to the arrest warrant, he was also charged with two additional charges of fentanyl trafficking, police said.

Carmona was charged with two counts of trafficking in fentanyl (200 grams or more) and two counts of trafficking in fentanyl over 36 grams, police said.

Police executed a search warrant for the basement apartment at 81 Lexington St. and found numerous bags of suspected fentanyl inside a suitcase, paperwork belonging to the brothers, as well as grinders, a scale, and packaging materials, according to the press release.

State Police said the total weight of the fentanyl seized during Tuesday’s operation was approximately 1,448 grams.

Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque thanked the law enforcement agencies for making the arrests.

“I’m very thankful for our local, state and federal partnerships that allow us to make these kind of significant arrests," Vasque said in an e-mail. “It is certainly a strategy of ours to partner with everyone from the U. S. Attorney’s Office on down that can help us make a difference in Lawrence. We’ve had a great relationship with the Massachusetts State Police and thank them for being the lead on this particular investigation”.

