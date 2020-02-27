A room at the hotel was secured by investigators, Stone said.

The victims were 19 and 21-years-old, Beth Stone, a spokeswoman for the Plymouth district attorney’s office said. No other injuries were reported.

Two men were shot in a Brockton Holiday Inn hotel near the Westgate Mall Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement officials said.

Brockton police responded to reports of gunshots near the mall on Westgate Drive around 1:30 p.m.. Officers found the 19-year-old man outside the mall’s main entrance in front of the T-Mobile store. The man was taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton.

Good Samaritan Medical Center notified Brockton police “moments later” that the 21-year-old man arrived with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries, according to Brockton police. The man was flown to Mass General Hospital.

Stone was not able to provide an update on the condition of either victim or the circumstances of the shooting, but said investigators believe the incident was “not a random act of violence.”

State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office are investigating along with Brockton police.

Officials at the Westgate Mall and the Holiday Inn declined to comment for this story.





