Singer cooperated with the FBI and US Attorney Andrew Lelling’s office, contacting the Hollywood couple and other defendants as the FBI recorded their conversations, according to court papers. While the FBI was listening in, Singer apparently was secretly typing notes to himself on the phone that the defense now says show the Varsity Blues prosecution is legally flawed, the papers stated.

In papers filed late Wednesday night in US District Court in Boston, attorneys for the couple along with others ensnared in the so-called “Varsity Blues” college entrance scam say mastermind William “Rick" Singer kept notes on his iPhone that undermines the federal bribery charges.

Hollywood actress Lori Loughlin and fashion mogul husband, Mossimo Giannulli, now say they have unearthed evidence that exonerates them of the allegations they paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as phony recruits to the college rowing team.

Singer’s notes are "not only exculpatory, but exonerating for the defendants [who have been] charged with bribery,'' the attorneys wrote. Singer’s iPhone notes “indicate that FBI agents yelled at him and instructed him to lie by saying that he told his clients....their payments were bribes, rather than legitimate donations” to USC and other colleges.

Loughlin and Giannulli are charged with several felonies for allegedly agreeing to pay bribes totaling $500,000 to get their daughters classified as phony crew recruits at USC, paving their way to admission even though neither daughter rowed competitively.

The filing included excerpts from Singer’s iPhone notes from October 2018.

"Loud and abrasive call with agents,'' he wrote. “They continue to ask me to tell a fib and not restate what I told my clients as to where their money was going - to the program not the coach and that it was a donation and they want it to be a payment...Essentially they are asking me to bend the truth.”

Singer also wrote that a woman named Liz — apparently the first name of an FBI agent — “raised her voice to me like she did in the hotel room about agreeing with her that everyone bribed the schools. This time about asking each person to agree to a lie I was telling them.”

The defense wrote that Lelling’s office knew about the notes in 2018, but did not share them with the defense until last week despite repeated defense requests for any information in the government’s possession that would help exonerate their clients, information prosecutors are required to disclose under a US Supreme Court case lawyers refer to as Brady.

“This is precisely the kind of exculpatory — and indeed, exonerating — information Defendants have been seeking in their Brady motion still pending...and which the Government has (falsely) claimed doesn’t exist.'' the lawyers wrote. “The supplemental discovery produced today demonstrates that the Government was simply not being truthful with Defendants or the Court.”

The defense asked for a delay in the start of the trials for the actress and her husband and other defendants. And they also suggested that the defendants who pleaded guilty may want to reconsider those decisions in light of what the defense contends is a major break in the case for their clients.

Lelling’s office is expected to respond in court papers in the near future.

Loughlin and Giannulli are two of the more than 50 people charged in connection with the scam, in which wealthy parents allegedly cut checks to Singer to get their children falsely designated as sports recruits at elite schools, or to facilitate cheating on their SAT and ACT exams.

Giannulli and Loughlin have pleaded not guilty to all charges, and USC confirmed in October that the daughters are no longer enrolled at the school.

In his notes, Singer also said that the FBI was determined to ensnare Gordon Caplan, a prominent attorney who has since pleaded guilty, apologized to his family and served one month in prison. Caplan, a resident of Greenwich, Conn., whom The American Lawyer magazine named “Dealmaker of the Year” in 2018, admitted paying $75,000 to boost his daughter’s ACT score.

Singer wrote that he spoke with Caplan who wanted to get his daughter into the University of Washington or Cornell University as a runner. Singer wrote that he told Caplan, “I probably could not do it as this stage."

But the FBI insisted he try. “The agents told me to get him to take another school I had a relationship just to entrap him despite him never asking for any other school...They want to nail him at all costs."

















