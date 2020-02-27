“Coronavirus poses a serious health, diplomatic, & economic threat, & we must be prepared to confront it head-on. So I’m introducing a bill to transfer all funding for @realDonaldTrump ’s racist border wall” to the US Health and Human Services Department and the US Agency for International Development, Warren, who is vying for the Democratic nomination for president, said in a tweet Thursday morning.

Masachusetts US Senator Elizabeth Warren has introduced a bill to transfer funding from construction of the border wall to fund efforts to respond to the novel coronavirus that is spreading across the world and is expected to arrive at some point in America.

The text of Warren’s bill proposing the “Prioritizing Pandemic Prevention Act" was attached to the tweet.

It calls for “any unobligated Federal funds appropriated or otherwise made available to plan, develop, or construct a phsyical barrier along the international border between the United States and Mexico shall be immediately transferred to the Department of Health and Human Services and the United States Agency for International Develpment for the express purpose of combating coronavirus disease.”

“The coronavirus outbreak poses serious health, diplomatic, and economic threats to the United States, and we must be prepared to confront it head-on,” Warren said in a statement. “Rather than use taxpayer dollars to pay for a monument to hate and division, my bill will help ensure that the federal government has the resources it needs to adequately respond to this emergency.”

Republican President Donald Trump, who is seeking a second term undaunted by the scandals that have plagued his tenure, on Wednesday declared that a widespread US outbreak of coronavirus isn’t inevitable even as top federal health officials at his side warned Americans that more infections are coming.

More than 81,000 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19, an illness characterized by fever and coughing and in serious cases shortness of breath or pneumonia, have occurred since the new virus emerged in China. Countries around the world — from South Korea and Japan to Italy and Iran — are experiencing growing numbers of cases. The coronavirus has killed more than 2,700 people — most in China and none in the U.S. — but scientists still don’t understand who’s most at risk or what the death rate is.

Warren disclosed her border wall proposal in on a CNN town hall program Wednesday evening. Democratic rivals she has been jousting with in recent weeks joined her in criticizing the Trump administration’s response to the threat.

“The president is not ready for this kind of thing,” Michael R. Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor, said at his own CNN town hall. “He has left us very exposed.”

Former vice president Joe Biden invoked his time in the Obama administration as it worked to contain the Ebola virus in 2014.

“Were I president now,” Mr. Biden said of the coronavirus, “I’d insist that China allow our scientists in to make a hard determination of how it started, where it’s from, how far along it is. Because that is not happening now.”

Minnesota US Senator Amy Klobuchar criticized Trump’s decision to put Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the outbreak response.

“I would think usually you might put a medical professional in charge,” Ms. Klobuchar said, though she acknowledged that the vice president’s involvement might help to elevate the effort.

Vermont US Senator Bernie Sanders has also called Trump ill informed about the virus.

Warren’s supporters on Thursday also touted her development of a detailed plan, released last month, to address infectious disease outbreaks.

Donald Berwick, former administration of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said at a Boston news conference, “The way Senator Warren has treated this issue has been phenomenal. She put a comprehensive plan on the Web a month ago. It’s exactly the kind of systemic thinking we need to deal with threats like this.”

He said the plan was science-based and was not just about coronavirus but about “preparedness overall. ... The 21st century is going to see threats like we’ve never seen before."

“I think she’s exactly the kind of leader we need for this kind of threat and we better step up to it," he said.

Dr. Kathryn Stephenson, a Harvard Medical School professor who helped to develop Warren’s plan, said that experts expect the virus to arrive at some point in America and “there’s really a chance that we’re going to see some disruption. We’re going to see schools potentially closing, businesses potentially closing, hospitals that are under strain. And I know -- I’m sure you do -- that people are worried.”

“In this type of situation, you need a leader who can govern in a crisis, and I think that person is Elizabeth Warren,” she said.

Material from Globe wire services was used in this report.

