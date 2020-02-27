A woman who suffered serious injuries in a fire in Reading early Monday died Wednesday, officials said.

At 3:29 a.m., Reading firefighters responded to multiple reports of a fire in an apartment building at 1 High St., according to a statement from Middlesex district attorney spokeswoman Meghan Kelly. Firefighters removed two people, Christina Gordon, 38, and a 67-year-old man, from inside the building.

Both victims were given aid at the scene and brought to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in serious condition, Kelly said. Gordon died Wednesday from her injuries, and the man remains hospitalized.