A woman who suffered serious injuries in a fire in Reading early Monday died Wednesday, officials said.
At 3:29 a.m., Reading firefighters responded to multiple reports of a fire in an apartment building at 1 High St., according to a statement from Middlesex district attorney spokeswoman Meghan Kelly. Firefighters removed two people, Christina Gordon, 38, and a 67-year-old man, from inside the building.
Both victims were given aid at the scene and brought to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in serious condition, Kelly said. Gordon died Wednesday from her injuries, and the man remains hospitalized.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Reading police and fire departments and the State Fire Marshal’s office, Kelly said.
