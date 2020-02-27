California is monitoring 8,400 people for signs of exposure to the coronavirus after they traveled to Asia, Governor Gavin Newsom said, similar to other states watching for signs of infection.
Any drug or vaccine developed by companies with help from the US government must be financially accessible, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. slashed its outlook for US companies’ profit growth to zero. Germany is examining potential stimulus measures to stem the economic impact of the coronavirus. The World Health Organization said the outbreak is at a decisive stage.
More new cases were reported outside China than within the country for the first time, highlighting the spread of the epidemic. Britain added two cases, Switzerland three and South Korea reported 505 new infections. Equities fell and bond yields reached record lows.
Advertisement