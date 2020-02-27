Former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg held a high-spirited town hall event on an unseasonably warm and sunny day on the school’s football field in this Washington, D.C., suburb as he and other candidates have finally started paying attention to Virginia and its 99 convention delegates.

The attraction on Sunday was something surprisingly unique in a state whose primary next week has the fourth-largest haul of Super Tuesday delegates — an actual presidential candidate campaign appearance.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Some people arrived as many as five hours early. They set up lawn chairs on the sidewalks, and a line of more than 8,800 people wrapped around a high school and snaked over a highway overpass.

“I think it’s great that he shows up, and I wish they would have shown up more,” said Christine Gromek, a 57-year-old pilot from Hampton, Va. She gave up waiting in line to get into the event and joined a group of supporters who stood along the perimeter of the field’s fence to hear Buttigieg speak. “I just wish that they spent half as much time somewhere else as they did in Iowa … on Super Tuesday, how are they going to catch everyone in the next two weeks?”

Virginians have been turning out in droves for Democratic presidential candidates in a state that has gotten lost in the mix of Super Tuesday states even though it will award the fourth-most delegates on Tuesday — behind California, Texas, and North Carolina. More than a third of the state’s residents live in Northern Virginia and many work in nearby Washington, so they tend to be attuned to national politics. But even candidates who spend a lot of time in the nation’s capital, like Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, haven’t done much campaigning in Virginia.

Now, that’s changing. Just over a week before the Buttigieg event, Warren drew a crowd of over 4,000 to her town hall in Arlington that needed two overflow areas for supporters. Sanders has scheduled three events in Virginia in the coming days and already has moved two of them to larger venues in anticipation of large crowds in a state that a recent poll showed is a tight race.

Virginia has become an afterthought for many campaigns, said Larry Sabato, the director of the University of Virginia Center for Politics. Some candidates assumed they would either be on their way to the nomination or out of the race by this point, so they didn’t allocate resources for Virginia, he said.

“There’s just this ridiculous front-loading,” Sabato said. “We’ve talked about it for years, and everybody still does it. You have 14 states on that one day, and naturally the candidates were focusing — except for [Mike] Bloomberg — on the first four. It just doesn’t leave that much time and money to do much anywhere else.”

Bob Holsworth, a veteran Richmond political analyst, said even though Virginia doesn’t get as much attention as early voting states like Iowa or big ones like California and Texas, it plays an important role on the national stage. The state has been trending blue over the last 15 years, and Virginia politics have become increasingly tied to national politics.

Sanders and Bloomberg were tied in the lead with 22 percent each, followed by former vice president Joe Biden with 18 percent, in a Monmouth University poll released Feb. 18.

Until recently, Bloomberg was the only candidate with a significant presence in Virginia. He has been to the state six times since declaring his candidacy in November, more than any other candidate in that time period. And Bloomberg was the only candidate to accept the invitation to speak at the state Democratic Party’s annual gala in Richmond this month. Senator Amy Klobuchar and Buttigieg spoke at the event last year.

Bloomberg is a familiar figure in Virginia politics. Since 2013, the former New York City mayor has spent $10 million to support Democrats running for state office and to boost causes like gun safety, according to The Washington Post.

Bloomberg’s backing helped Democrats take full control of the Virginia Legislature last year. Come March 3, that won’t go unnoticed, Holsworth said, especially for urban mayors and city council members who are willing to accept that the controversial stop-and-frisk policies in New York City under Bloomberg were just a bad mistake.

“There’s probably a warmth for Bloomberg that you may not necessarily see everywhere,” Holsworth said. Although some voters “may just see him as a billionaire buying elections," Virginians are likely to have a more positive perception, he said.

Bloomberg has flooded the state with television ads for weeks. The Wesleyan Media Project reports that Bloomberg has accounted for the vast majority of ad airings in most Virginia media markets. In Richmond, Bloomberg has accounted for over 87 percent of the ad buys.

“Bloomberg has bombarded the state with ads like I’ve never seen before, ever, for any election,” Sabato said. “There were days when you could turn on the television and get a dozen Bloomberg ads in an hour.”

Now several other candidates, including Buttigieg and Klobuchar, are also airing ads in the Virginia and D.C. markets.

“Mayor Pete had a really strong showing in Northern Virginia this past Sunday, and I welcome other candidates into the state as well,” said Democratic Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, although he declined to predict who would win the primary.