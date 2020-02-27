The black Lincoln Navigator was stolen from outside St. Anthony Greek Orthodox Church in East Pasadena on Wednesday night.

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — California officials are appealing on social media to whoever stole a mortuary vehicle from a metro Los Angeles community to return the body that was inside it.

"Out of all the bad decisions you have made, at least make one good one & bring back the deceased person & casket inside the Navigator," the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department tweeted in an appeal to the thief.

Local media have reported that the body remained in the vehicle while a mortuary attendant brought a different body into the church.

The Sheriff’s Department did not identify the mortuary involved.