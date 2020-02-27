What are the symptoms of coronavirus?

The US Centers for Disease Control says little is known about the virus, but it still has some tentative answers.

With the US Centers for Disease Control urging caution and the revelation that more than 600 people in Massachusetts have been monitored for coronavirus, some people might have a few fairly basic questions: What exactly are the symptoms of coronavirus, anyway? Is it deadly? How worried should I be?

According to the CDC’s website, the symptoms are pretty straightforward:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The symptoms could appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure, according to the CDC.

Severe complications could arise from the symptoms: Many patients develop pneumonia in both lungs, the CDC says.

If you have developed a fever and respiratory illness (cough and shortness of breath) within 14 days of traveling to a place like China where coronavirus is a threat, or have had close contact with someone who fits those parameters, the CDC recommends calling your doctor.

How deadly is coronavirus?

According to the CDC, there were a total of 2,462 associated deaths worldwide as of Feb. 23. That’s out of 78,811 total reported coronavirus cases (76,936 of which have been in China), which means the mortality rate was around 1.94 percent as of Feb. 23. No deaths had been reported in the United States.

How is coronavirus treated?

There is currently no specific antiviral treatment, according to the CDC.

“People with COVID-19 should receive supportive care to help relieve symptoms,” the CDC’s website states. “For severe cases, treatment should include care to support vital organ functions.”

Meanwhile, Cambridge-based company Moderna has revealed that vials of a vaccine for the coronavirus were shipped to the National Institutes of Health’s Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for clinical testing.

How does the virus spread?

People are thought to be most contagious when they are at their sickest. According to the CDC, the virus is mainly spread:

Between people who are in close contact, within about six feet of one another

Via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface that has the virus on it and then touching one’s mouth, nose, or possibly eyes; however, the CDC says this isn’t thought to be the main way to catch it.

How do I prevent getting sick?

Just like with any other virus, the CDC recommends:

Avoiding close contact with people who are sick

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

