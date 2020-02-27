To begin with, the conventional wisdom has always been completely baffled by Donald Trump, and I certainly don’t trust it when it comes to beating him in 2020. Sanders is an outsider who inspires passion, just like Trump; maybe we need to fight fire with fire.

And so begins the hand-wringing about Senator Bernie Sanders as Democratic nominee ( “As Sanders emerges, so, too, does angst,” Page A1, Feb. 24). He is not my first choice, but he is a worthy choice, and I find all this distress a bit silly.

As to what to say if you are a down-ballot Democrat trying to win relatively conservative voters, it’s not rocket science. How about: “Senator Sanders is a good and honest man who thinks the extreme concentration of our wealth at the top is wrong and will fight hard every day for working people, the poor, and all who are disadvantaged by the current economy. This is at the heart of the Democratic Party’s mission. I disagree with some of his positions and proposals, but I know he will listen to and work with me, other Democrats, and willing Republicans to find solutions that are in your best interests."

Not so hard, is it?

Advertisement

Bob Binstock

Cambridge





He could set off a down-ballot disaster

I am somewhat surprised at Bernie Sanders’ success in the first two caucuses, and I am fervently hoping that it won’t continue in the upcoming primaries.

With all the talk about electability, it should be clear to Democratic voters that Sanders can never win a national election. There is simply no way those swing voters who will choose our next president will vote for a democratic socialist, and especially not one who is approaching 80 with questions about his health, and Jewish to boot.

The Russians know this, and that’s why they reportedly are working on his behalf. Trump knows this, and that’s why he’s so pleased with Bernie’s early successes.

Advertisement

Probably no Democratic candidate can win this year, and Democratic primary voters must think beyond the presidency. As distressing as the prospect of four more years of the DTs is, even more terrifying is the possibility of the Democrats losing the majority in the House. This means we need a candidate who, even in losing, can help the Democrats in vulnerable seats be reelected, and a Democratic platform that is moderate enough to help those candidates as well.

In short, a Sanders ticket would be suicidal for the Democratic Party.

Let’s not be lemmings this year, please.

Gene Wintner

Newburyport





She sees Sanders as McGovern-like

Bernie Sanders is the 21st century’s George McGovern. Once again, the Democrats cannot realistically assess their own country. This election is exponentially more important than 1968, not just for the United States but for the entire world.

My support will go to individual Democrats running for the Senate and House of Representatives. That’s where the power is.

Judith Taylor

Cambridge