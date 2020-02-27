“Congress is not fulfilling its constitutional responsibility,” a group of 70 former senators declares in an open letter to today’s occupants of the upper chamber. “Much of the responsibility rests on the Senate.”

In that spirit, a big group of former federal officeholders has sent their current-day compeers an SOS: Save Our Senate.

Sometimes it takes a perspective from the past to crystallize the problems of the present.

No, it’s not, and yes, it does. Once considered a unique and iconic American institution, the contemporary Senate compares unfavorably to a rusted-out jalopy sunk two decades deep in the mud.

So how has the Senate changed since its more productive days? John Danforth, a former three-term (1976-1995) Missouri Republican, says (via e-mail) that it once was a place where difficult issues were addressed with give and take, usually across party lines.

“There were hundreds of roll call votes each year,” he writes. “Except on cloture [motions aimed at ending filibusters], a simple majority prevailed.”

These days, the threat of a filibuster has become so reflexive that anything at all controversial usually requires 60 votes to move forward. That means contentious issues are seldom resolved in a considered or timely way.

“Without a locus for working through controversy, we are left with polarized posturing that these days characterizes the Senate,” laments Danforth.

“Instead of reaching across the aisle for bipartisan cooperation, it has been basically hyper-partisan obstruction,” notes Paul Kirk, who represented Massachusetts for half a year in the Senate after Ted Kennedy died in 2009.

Consequences attend that failure. By failing to resolve large national issues, the Senate is steadily ceding power to the executive branch, which steps into the legislative vacuum and makes policy through executive orders and regulations, they write. The same is true on matters of war and peace, foreign policy, and trade.

A working Senate is too important to the healthy functioning of our democracy for things to continue on their current course, the former senators say.

Mind you, this group of 49 Democrats, 19 Republicans, and two independents isn’t casting blame. Further, its corrective suggestion seems mild enough: the formation of a bipartisan caucus that would find ways to re-establish the Senate as a place where compromise, cooperation, and collegiality hold sway again and where re-empowered committees are restored to a key role in policy-making.

Yet given the way things work today, that would amount to demanding a change from the current Senate leadership’s partisan practices and operating procedures.

What we’ll call “the effort of the exes” began with Kirk, Danforth, Chuck Hagel, a Republican from Nebraska, and Chris Dodd, a Democrat from Connecticut.

When he assumed Kennedy’s seat in the fall of 2009, Kirk was struck by how dysfunctional the body had become since his days as a top Kennedy aide in the late ’60s to mid-'70s.

Back then, the Senate had been “a humming engine of collaboration and cooperation,” he recalls. But when he became a senator himself, he found it polarized and gridlocked. As a former Democratic National Committee chairman, Kirk knows partisanship has its times and purposes.

“That’s fine on the campaign trail, but when you are trying to do legislative business for the American people, that is not the place for it,” he says.

The former senators have one more message: Stand up for the Senate and we’ll stand up for you against any partisan backlash.

“We will do so publicly and repeatedly in whatever available forums,” they write.

So could this effort work? Given the temper of the times, there’s ample reason to be skeptical. Still, 70 is an eye-catching number of former senators — and there are some very well-known and well-regarded figures on the list.

“In our conversations, it was: If we don’t speak out, shame on us,” says Kirk.

Kudos to them for doing so.

They aren’t the only ones who can play a role here, however. If everyone concerned about the sad state of today’s governance urged their senators to embrace this effort, it would enhance the chances of restoring the Senate to some semblance of its former self.

