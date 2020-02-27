Warren’s path to victory: progressive populism

Thank you for endorsing Senator Elizabeth Warren in the Democratic presidential race (“Elizabeth Warren: The best choice for Democrats,” Editorial, Feb. 26). Her proposals embody the radically progressive priorities our nation needs. However, getting nominated requires not only overcoming anti-women prejudices but also being the acceptable meeting ground for both left and centrist wings of the party.

What makes this possible is that Warren is a progressive populist, neither a self-labeled socialist nor a secret corporate liberal. She knows that the creativity and productivity of America’s small businesses has helped make our country prosperous. She knows that well-regulated markets can facilitate opportunity. She has said that so long as a business treats its workers and customers well, so long as it doesn’t produce things that destroy our environment and health, so long as it obeys our laws, then it is the government’s job to help it grow. Her fight is with those who hurt our society, who manipulate and monopolize markets, and who undermine democracy and opportunity for all.