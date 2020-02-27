Warren’s path to victory: progressive populism
Thank you for endorsing Senator Elizabeth Warren in the Democratic presidential race (“Elizabeth Warren: The best choice for Democrats,” Editorial, Feb. 26). Her proposals embody the radically progressive priorities our nation needs. However, getting nominated requires not only overcoming anti-women prejudices but also being the acceptable meeting ground for both left and centrist wings of the party.
What makes this possible is that Warren is a progressive populist, neither a self-labeled socialist nor a secret corporate liberal. She knows that the creativity and productivity of America’s small businesses has helped make our country prosperous. She knows that well-regulated markets can facilitate opportunity. She has said that so long as a business treats its workers and customers well, so long as it doesn’t produce things that destroy our environment and health, so long as it obeys our laws, then it is the government’s job to help it grow. Her fight is with those who hurt our society, who manipulate and monopolize markets, and who undermine democracy and opportunity for all.
Warren’s path to victory is to be the person at the edge of the mainstream, able not only to carry the drive for structural change into power but also to work with the rest of the political system to make it happen.
Advertisement
Steven E. Miller
Cambridge
Bothered by candidate’s tendency to dodge hard questions
For years I have been reading the Globe with a jaundiced eye. I find your editorial positions and overall reporting biased far toward the left. Your endorsement of Senator Elizabeth Warren amused me. The Democratic debate Tuesday in Charleston, S.C., touched only briefly on foreign policy, and when the candidates were asked whether they would return the US embassy in Israel to Tel Aviv, Warren answered in typical Warren fashion by refusing to answer the question asked.
If she cannot answer hard questions, how can we expect her to adequately handle the difficult responsibilities a president is tasked with? How can I vote for her when she refuses to tell me where she stands?
Advertisement
Tom Brennan
Boston