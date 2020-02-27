Early, absentee, and mail-in voting has surged since the 2000 presidential election, from roughly 16 percent of votes cast to 40 percent in 2016. Today, 40 states and the District of Columbiai allow early balloting, some as many as 45 days in advance. It’s a popular way to include more voters with complicated work or family schedules, especially when long lines are predicted on election day itself. Harried voters love the flexible hours, good-government organizations hail the potential boost in turnout, and candidates enjoy locking in their most committed supporters so they can turn their attention to wavering “persuadables.” But in a twist on the old campaign slogan, could it be the country is now voting too early, too often?

Super Tuesday is still several days away, but voters in Massachusetts have been casting ballots in the presidential primary since Monday. Secretary of State William Galvin kicked off the state’s first experience with early primary voting at a polling place in Brookline, calling it “an excellent opportunity to get it in, not to worry about the weather, not to worry about a crowd, not to worry about a schedule.” True enough. But in a primary as fluid and contested as this one, at least on the Democratic side, campaign dynamics can change in a heartbeat, and there are no do-overs for voters suffering regret.

As Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts learned to her dismay in Nevada, early voting freezes people in to their choices when the race is anything but frozen. Warren couldn’t fully capitalize on her strong debate performance three days before the Nevada caucus because more than half the caucus participants — some 75,000 Democrats — had already voted. And it works both ways: In California, a state that former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg is betting on heavily, early voting began on Feb. 3, a month before the official California primary next Tuesday. Early supporters couldn’t factor in his deflating performance in that same debate.

It’s a similar story in other delegate-rich Super Tuesday states, such as Texas and North Carolina, where thousands of primary ballots already have been returned. At least in Massachusetts, early voting is open only for a week before primary day. Still, in politics, a week can be a lifetime.

Unlike the more ideological, binary choice voters face in November, primary votes can be strategic. Savvy handicappers decide not just which candidate is their own favorite, but also who is best positioned to knock out a disfavored candidate. It can make sense to wait until the most viable candidate among several good choices becomes clear.

Early voters may think they are secure in their decisions, but the “October surprise” is still a potent change agent in close elections. In 2016, thousands of voters in battleground states — Minnesota and Wisconsin, to name two — had already cast ballots when Donald Trump’s vile comments about grabbing women came to light in the “Access Hollywood” tape, released on Oct 7. That same day, the nation was rocked with revelations that Russia had hacked into the Democratic National Committee, and Wikileaks dumped 20,000 emails from Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman, further roiling the campaign. Regardless of which way a voter was leaning, wouldn’t it have been better to wait?

Early voting is a trade-off: broaden participation by making it more convenient, but risk an electorate that’s less well informed. Perhaps a solution lies in that rarest of political species: Compromise. Extend voting to include the weekend and Monday before the election but no earlier, and give communities the resources they need to conduct the vote efficiently.

At a time when American democracy is facing profound challenges from foreign cyber attacks and blatant voter suppression, states should work to expand the franchise, not curtail it. But those who can afford to wait until election day probably should. If voters had a more defined time frame, they might be less likely to choose a president based on one incendiary campaign ad or momentary mood. Campaigns could be an opportunity for improving both civic participation and civic cohesion. The country is fragmented enough without citizens making their most crucial decisions at random times and with vastly different information.

