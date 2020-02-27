As the CDC warns of the coronavirus’s spread in the US, countries around the world are responding in different ways. Here are the most recent updates on what’s happening here and around the world:

By Roni Caryn Rabin and Sheri Fink, The New York Times

A California coronavirus patient had to wait days to be tested because of restrictive federal criteria, despite doctors’ suggestions.

The patient, who has tested positive, may be the first person to be infected through community spread in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.

CDC officials said it was possible the patient was exposed to a returning traveler who was infected. At the moment, however, the new case appears to be one in which the source of infection is unknown, suggesting that the virus may be transmitted within the community.

Thursday, February 27, 10 a.m.

Iran vice president has virus; Saudi Arabia halts pilgrimage

A worker disinfects subway trains against coronavirus in Tehran, Iran. Ebrahim Noroozi/Associated Press

By Jon Gambrell, Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia on Thursday banned foreign pilgrims from entering the kingdom to visit Islam’s holiest sites over the new coronavirus, potentially disrupting the plans of millions of faithful ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan and as the annual hajj pilgrimage looms.

The decision showed the growing worry across the Mideast about the virus as Iran confirmed that infected cases in the country spiked by over 100, to 254 now. Those with the virus in the Islamic Republic now include Iranian vice president Masoumeh Ebtekar, better known as the English-language spokeswoman “Mary” for the 1979 hostage-takers who seized the U.S. Embassy in Tehran and sparked the 444-day diplomatic crisis, state media reported.

A total of 26 people have died so far in Iran, the world’s highest death toll outside of China, where the outbreak began.

Wednesday, February 26, 11:17 p.m.

New US coronavirus case may be first without link to travel or other patients

By Mike Stobbe, Associated Press

NEW YORK — A new coronavirus case in California could be the first in the U.S. that has no known connection to travel abroad or another known case, a possible sign the virus is spreading in a U.S. community, health officials said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the case Wednesday.

California officials said the person is a resident of Solano County, northeast of San Francisco, and is getting medical care in Sacramento County. They said they have begun the process of tracking down people who the patient has been in contact with, a process known as contact tracing.

Wednesday, February 26, 7:48 p.m.

Businesses need to start preparing now for virus outbreak

By Larry Edelman, Globe Staff

The stark warning, from a federal health official, was a wake-up call for employers in Boston and around the country that hadn’t been focused on whether the coronavirus epidemic would make its way from China to the United States.

“It’s not so much of a question of if this will happen anymore, but rather more of a question of exactly when this will happen,” Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said at a news conference Tuesday.

Her statement, combined with the spread of the disease to countries such as Italy and South Korea, put the American business world on notice: It is time to start planning for the possibility, however remote, that numbers of workers, service providers, and customers will fall ill. That the government will tell companies to keep employees home, whether or not they are sick. That public transportation will be halted.

Wednesday, February 26, 7:35 p.m.

Trump appoints Pence to lead US response to coronavirus outbreak

Vice President Mike Pence speaks as President Donald Trump listens during a news conference about the coronavirus. Evan Vucci/Associated Press

By Lauran Neergaard and Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar, Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Trump declared Wednesday that the United States is “very, very ready” for whatever the coronavirus threat brings, and put his vice president in charge of overseeing the nation’s response.

Trump sought to minimize fears of the virus spreading widely across the US, saying, “I don’t think it’s inevitable.”

But standing next to him at a White House news conference were health authorities who reiterated that Americans need to get ready for what could become a wider outbreak requiring such steps as school closures.

“Our aggressive containment strategy here in the United States has been working and is responsible for the low levels of cases we have so far. However, we do expect more cases,” said Dr. Anne Schuchat of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Trump said Vice President Mike Pence will be working with CDC, NIH and other government agencies to coordinate the response. In previous outbreaks, the White House has appointed a “czar’’ to pull together the different departments’ work.

Wednesday, February 26, 7:18 p.m.

As CDC warns of coronavirus’s spread in US, officials reveal that more than 600 in Mass. have been monitored for illness

Jay Butler, Deputy Director for Infectious Diseases, addresses the media about response to the 2019 Novel Coronavirusas as Senior Advisor Ed Rouse looks on, at the Emergency Operations Center inside the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. John Amis/Associated Press

By Felice Freyer, Globe Staff

More than 600 Massachusetts residents who traveled to China recently have voluntarily quarantined themselves at home while being monitored for the novel coronavirus, health officials revealed Wednesday.

So far, 377 have completed the quarantine without falling ill, and 231 are still being monitored, Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel said. Only one Massachusetts resident — a Boston student — contracted the illness, and he is recovering well in isolation at home, Bharel said.

The quarantines are voluntary and last 14 days. People have been cooperative in staying home, communicating regularly with their local health departments, and taking their temperature daily, she said.

Wednesday, February 26, 12:36 p.m.

Do I need to wear a face mask to block coronavirus?

Algerian women wearing protective masks are pictured in front of El-Kettar hospital's special unit to treat cases of novel coronavirus in the capital Algiers. RYAD KRAMDI/AFP via Getty Images

By Martin Finucane, Globe Staff

With concern about coronavirus coming to the United States on the rise, many people may be wondering if they should rush out to buy a face mask to filter out the pernicious germs.

But unless you’re sick or taking care of someone who is sick, you don’t need to wear one, experts say.

Wednesday, February 26, 6:02 a.m.

Japan shuts down schools; US-Korea joint military drills canceled amid virus

A member of staff ties a rope across the entrance to the Tokyo National Museum after it was closed for several days because of the Covid-19 virus outbreak. Carl Court/Getty Images

By Hyung-Jin Kim, Associated Press

SEOUL — The South Korean and U.S. militaries announced Thursday that they were postponing their annual joint drills due to concern about a viral outbreak that has infected soldiers in both countries’ armed forces, put many troops in quarantine and closed base facilities.

The news came amid reports that Japan will close all elementary, junior high and high schools from this weekend through March to curb virus spread.

Twenty-two South Korean soldiers and one American service member in South Korea have tested positive for the new coronavirus, which has infected about 1,770 people in the Asian country, the largest outbreak outside mainland China.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he asked all elementary, middle and high schools to remain closed until spring holidays begin in late March.

The measure comes amid growing concern about the rise in the number of untraceable cases in northern Japan and elsewhere. Japan now has more than 890 cases, including 705 from a quarantined cruise ship.