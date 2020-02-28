Colbert, a South Carolina native, hosted Warren at Husk Restaurant in Charleston in a segment that aired on his show this week in which the duo discussed Donald Trump, the rest of Warren’s Democratic opponents, and the bounties of a southern diet.

Senator Elizabeth Warren has discussed billionaires and vast wealth early and often during her campaign for president and in her latest turn on late-night television, “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert turned that habit into fodder for a game.

Midway through their discussion, Colbert introduced a “name-that-billlionaire” game with Warren, pulling out flashcard-sized images of a series of wealthy men and describing them to Warren, who was required to name them without looking at the cards.

She went 3-for-5 in the game, though Colbert replaced the final card with a fictitious billionaire — Disney’s Scrooge McDuck. Two of Warren’s rivals for the Democratic nomination, Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer, featured prominently in the game.

The Mass. senator also misfired on the first billionaire featured: Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg. She seemed initially stumped by Colbert’s description.

“Never shows emotion,” Colbert said of Zuckerberg. “(He) looks like he cut his own bangs with toenail clippers."

“Bill Gates,” she guessed.

When Colbert added that Zuckerberg “knows everything about you," she jumped in with the right answer.

Watch the entire clip below





