I never saw this coming, because “Law & Order: SVU” has always seemed a bit rickety to me — manipulative, repetitive, and forced when it comes to bringing the detectives’ lives into the story line. But the show is now the longest-running prime-time live-action series. Currently in its 21st season, it has been on a season longer than previous record-holders “Gunsmoke” (1955-75) and the original “Law & Order” (1990-2010).

Mariska Hargitay attended the "Law & Order: SVU" Television Milestone Celebration at The Paley Center for Media on September 25, 2019, in New York City.

Furthermore, Mariska Hargitay’s Lieutenant Olivia Benson is now the longest-running character in a prime-time live-action series. Take that, Frasier Crane.

And “Law & Order: SVU” is about the make that record extremely hard to surpass. NBC has just renewed it for three more seasons, as part of a huge deal with producer Dick Wolf that will also give three seasons to his three “Chicago” series.

Advertisement

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.