You could spend the day binging Netflix shows and movies like the aptly-named the rom-com “Leap Year,” but here are some other ways to get out of the house to celebrate Saturday.

“February alone has 28 days clear, and 29 every leap year.” Many of us remember this handy line in Mother Goose’s mnemonic. This year marks one of those special leap years mentioned in the rhyme, adding Feb. 29 to the calendar for the first time since 2016.

Sponsored by the Watertown Boys & Girls Club, the Leap Back to the ’80s party offers attendees a glimpse into the past while supporting a good cause. Ticket sales go to benefit the organization and its Great Futures campaign designed to empower youths in the community and fund initiatives for them to excel in school and beyond. The event will feature your favorite ’80s jams alongside a cash bar and hors d’oeuvres. Those interested must be at least 21 years of age to attend. Leap Back to the ’80s at Watertown Boys & Girls Club, 25 Whites Ave., Watertown. Tickets $30. Feb. 29, 6:30-11:30 p.m. eventbrite.com.

For a child-friendly alternative, head over to Cambridge Public Library for a Leap Day Dance Party. The event is open to children of all ages and their caregivers to celebrate the once-every-four-year event. Leap Day Dance Party at Cambridge Public Library, Valente Branch, 826 Cambridge St., Cambridge. Free. Feb. 29, 3-4 p.m. cambridgema.gov.

Leap year is out of this world

Learn about the origins of leap year from the stars above. Join amateur astronomer Jim Kundzicz for a viewing of constellations, planets, and the like along with an educational talk about the stars’ role in early solar calendars, adapted by ancient civilizations to form our common interpretation of leap year. Traverse the grounds of the Wildlands Trust in Plymouth and immerse yourself in knowledge regarding history and science behind leap year. Participants are encouraged to dress warmly, as much of the event will take place outside. Leap Year Astronomy Night at Wildlands Trust, 675 Long Pond Road, Plymouth. Tickets $5 for members, $8 for nonmembers. Feb. 29, 4:30-7:30 p.m. eventbrite.com.

Get active for a good cause

Looking for a reason to get out of the house and support a charitable endeavor? Look no further. In honor of Rare Disease Day, also on Feb. 29, Moon Joggers (a group of virtual runners who track their miles online) have organized a virtual run where proceeds go toward the National Organization for Rare Diseases. Participants run on their own time, choosing their course and pace, but all complete 2.29 miles for the cause. After submitting their time, runners will receive a medal for their sportsmanship mailed directly to them. Leap Year 2.29 Mile. Registration $8. Feb. 29, all day. virtualevents.com.

Indulge in some comedy

Celebrations of leap year have historically involved shenanigans and jokes, so what better way to keep up that tradition than attending a comedy show? Hideout Comedy features surprise comics at every show, many being featured on prominent outlets such as Comedy Central and Funny or Die. Attendees must be at least 21 years old and seats will be given on a first-come first-served basis. The event will also feature food and drink offerings. Hideout Comedy at The White Bull Tavern, 1 Union St., Boston. Tickets $10. Feb. 29, 7 p.m. eventbrite.com.

If stand-up isn’t your speed, maybe Shakespeare is. [Expletive]-faced Shakespeare takes the classic “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and throws a drunken actor into the show, allowing them to improvise and entertain the crowd while giving new life to the Bard’s comedy. [Expletive]-faced Shakespeare at The Rockwell, 255 Elm St., Somerville. Tickets $25. Feb 29, 7-8 p.m. eventbrite.com.

Grab some brunch, enjoy some drag

Join drag queen hosts Neon Calypso and Violencia! for a brunch filled with other drag performers and drinks at Loretta’s Last Call. The free show will be hosted by the two prominent queens, and the venue will serve breakfast and lunch delicacies, pour specialty cocktails, and roll out a build-your-own Bloody Mary bar. Biscuits and Belle’s Drag Brunch at Loretta’s Last Call, 1 Lansdowne St., Boston. Free. Feb. 29, 1-4 p.m. eventbrite.com.

Spend the day with your fave Pixar movies

Pixar fans unite! Showcase Cinemas in Dedham is setting aside the entire day to show a lineup of well-loved Pixar movies, including “Toy Story,” “Monsters, Inc.,” “Finding Nemo,” “Ratatouille,” “Wall-E,” and “Up.” Following those six flicks, the theater will hold an advanced screening of Pixar’s newest film, “Onward,” set to be released March 6. Pixar Movie Marathon at Showcase Cinemas de Lux Legacy, 200 Elm St., Dedham. Tickets $20 for children, $30 for adults. Feb. 29, 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m. showcasecinemas.com