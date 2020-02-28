AVENTURA The Bronx-born kings of modern bachata — fusing the rhythm-forward Dominican dance music with touches of modern R&B and hip-hop, guitar effects, and Spanglish and English lyrics — come to town on their first tour in a decade. March 1 and 2, 8 p.m. $49.50 and up. TD Garden. 617-624-1000, tdgarden.com

KANE BROWN This genre-defying country star (his latest single is “One Thing Right,” a glowsticks-at-the-honky-tonk collab with the masked DJ Marshmello) unplugs for this Country 102.5-sponsored benefit concert for the Floating Hospital for Children. March 4, 7 p.m. $25 and up. Big Night Live. 617-896-5222, bignightlive.com

Advertisement

BOSTON TEASTYLE PARTY Celebrating freestyle, the Latin American electropop that rode big beats and even grander emotions to dance floor domination and chart success in the ’80s and ’90s, this packed bill should spotlight high-drama hits like TKA’s “West Side Story”-interpolating “Maria,” Lisette Melendez’s longing “Together Forever,” and Sweet Sensation’s slinky “Hooked on You.” March 7, 7 p.m. $49.50 and up. House of Blues. 888-693-2583, houseofblues.com/boston

MAURA K. JOHNSTON

Folk & World

THE TRAVELIN’ MCCOURYS The McCoury brothers are once again ditching father (and bluegrass patriarch) Del to head out on the road and do their own rootsy thing. This time, progressive ‘grassers Frank Solivan and Dirty Kitchen are along for the ride. March 1, 8 p.m. $25. Brighton Music Hall. 800-745-3000. www.ticketmaster.com

JEFF PLANKENHORN; PIETA BROWN Hard to choose between these two Atwood’s offerings this week, so we won’t. Sunday, veteran Austin, Texas, string-master Jeff Plankenhorn offers music that manages to encompass pretty much every roots form; Tuesday, the marvelous Pieta Brown showcases her fine new record, “Freedom,” performing as a duo with Aussie multi-instrumentalist Lucie Thorne. March 1, 6:30 p.m. (Plankenhorn), March 4, 9 p.m. (Brown). $12. Atwood’s Tavern, Cambridge. 800-838-3006. www.brownpapertickets.com

Advertisement

POGUETRY An evening of Pogues songs, sung and played by Spider Stacy, who was present at the creation of the notorious Irish folk/punk outfit, and Cait O’Riordan, who came along shortly thereafter. They’ll be backed by Louisiana Cajun innovators the Lost Bayou Ramblers. March 5, 8 p.m. $48-$55. City Winery. 617-933-8047. www.citywinery.com/boston

STUART MUNRO

Jazz & Blues

EGUIE CASTRILLO: TRIBUTE TO TITO PUENTE Celebrated percussionist Castrillo — who’s performed with everyone from Arturo Sandoval to Celia Cruz, Ruben Blades, Paquito D’Rivera, and Steve Winwood — pays homage to the late, great Puente, mambo king and Latin jazz titan, with whom, of course, Castrillo has also played. March 6, 7:30 p.m. $20-$25. Regattabar. 617-395-7757, www.regattabarjazz.com

VANESSA COLLIER The incandescent singer and saxophonist, who’s been praised by no less a blues icon than Buddy Guy, was named Horn Player of the Year at the 2019 Blues Music Awards and is twice nominated in 2020 for the Instrumentalist of the Year and Best Contemporary Female Blues Artist titles. March 6, 8 p.m. $22-$30. 9 Wallis, 9 Wallis St., Beverly. 978-525-9093, www.gimmelive.com

STEPHEN HAYNES’ KNUCKLEBALL The Creative Music Series inaugurates its 2020 concert series with this intriguingly eccentric quintet led by adventurous cornetist Haynes and featuring fellow cornet players Herb Robertson and Taylor Ho Bynum, along with acclaimed tubist Ben Staap and eminent drummer Eric Rosenthal, all assembled for a live recording session. March 7, 8 p.m. $15-$20. 9 Wallis, 9 Wallis St., Beverly. 978-525-9093, www.gimmelive.com

Advertisement

KEVIN LOWENTHAL

Classical

FIRST MONDAYS Now in its 35th season, cellist Laurence Lesser’s First Mondays, a gem of a free concert series with performances by NEC faculty, is still going strong — as evidenced by this week’s ambitiously expansive program devoted to works by Varèse (“Octandre”), Bernstein, Leon Kirchner, Joan Tower, and Ken Ueno, whose new score is entitled “Atlas of Crossed Destinies.” March 2, 7:30 p.m., Jordan Hall. 617-585-1260, necmusic.edu

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA The Finnish conductor Hannu Lintu takes the BSO podium this week, with music by Icelandic composer Anna Thorvaldsdottir, Prokofiev, and, naturally, Sibelius (Symphony No. 2). March 5-7, Symphony Hall. 617-266-1200, www.bso.org

NEW MUSIC Dinosaur Annex offers an unusual program bringing together puppeteers and composers, with music by Hubert Ho, Bahar Royaee, and Daniel Bernard Roumain (March 6, First Church of Boston, www.dinosaurannex.org). And the Calidore String Quartet performs the local premiere of Anne Clyne’s “Breathing Statues” on a program with the work that inspired it: Beethoven’s “Grosse Fuge.” (March 4, Longy’s Pickman Hall, www.celebrityseries.org).

JEREMY EICHLER

ARTS

Theater

THE CHILDREN In the contaminated aftermath of a meltdown at a British nuclear power plant, two retired physicists are surprised by a visit to their cottage from a former colleague. They’re even more taken aback by the mission that has brought her to their door, one that touches on questions of personal culpability and generational responsibility. Karen MacDonald, Tyrees Allen, and Paula Plum star in Lucy Kirkwood’s drama, which is directed by Bryn Boice. Feb. 28-March 28. SpeakEasy Stage Company. At Roberts Studio Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-933-8600, www.speakeasystage.com

Advertisement

SWEAT Livelihoods, identities, and friendships start to crumble as the Pennsylvania factory workers in Lynn Nottage’s superbly textured play wrestle with the prospect of losing the jobs they have depended on for decades. Under the incisive direction of Kimberly Senior, an exemplary cast drives home the human costs of manufacturing decline and the wider fraying of the social fabric that continues to accelerate today. Through March 1. Huntington Theatre Company. At Huntington Avenue Theatre, Boston. 617-266-0800, www.huntingtontheatre.org

HIR Brooks Reeves directs a production of Taylor Mac’s dark comedy about a family in upheaval. Isaac (Alexander Pobutsky) returns home from three years in the military to find that his mother, Paige (Danielle Fauteux Jacques) is taking systematic revenge on her abusive husband, Arnold (Floyd Richardson), who is now impaired by a stroke. Paige’s ally is Isaac’s transgender sibling, Max (Lou Annlouise Conrad). Through March 8. Apollinaire Theatre Company. At Chelsea Theatre Works, Chelsea. 617-887-2336, www.apollinairetheatre.com

DON AUCOIN

Dance

CAMILLE A. BROWN & DANCERS The Celebrity Series presents the multi-talented choreographer and her company in a dynamite program. In addition to Brown’s homage to the spirit and culture of New Orleans, “New Second Line,” the program features excerpts from the award-winning choreographer’s dance theater trilogy about identity — “Mr. TOL E. RAncE” (2012-13), “BLACK GIRL: Linguistic Play” (2015), and “ink” (2017). March 7-8, $60-$75. Boch Center Shubert Theatre. 866-348-9738, www.celebrityseries.org

Advertisement

MOTION STATE DANCE FESTIVAL Choreographer Ali Kenner Brodsky helped found and produce this new celebration of contemporary dance. The performance element of this first iteration focuses on the diversity of solo dance being choreographed today and features 18 different pieces. Each of three evenings features a unique program of two films plus live performances of works by four different choreographers. March 5-7, $20-$30 ($70 for three-night pass). WaterFire Arts Center, Providence. 401-273-1155, www.motionstatearts.org

KIZUNA DANCE Under artistic director Cameron McKinney, the company makes its formal Boston debut with a mixed repertory concert for six performers. The program features works inspired by the Japanese language and culture, including a world premiere commission by Hannah Garner, recently named one of Dance Magazine’s 2020 “25 to Watch.” March 6-7, $20-$25. Dance Complex, Cambridge. 617-547-9363, www.cameronmckinneydance.com

KAREN CAMPBELL

Galleries

PARKS AND THE CITY: CONFLICT AND CHANGE City parks hold tension between nature and culture, public and private. They offer nature, tamed and designed. They honor history yet sometimes erase it. They reflect our ideals, and sometimes our worst impulses. Five photographers examine the nuances. Through April 9. Fort Point Arts Community Gallery, 300 Summer St. 617-423-4299, www.fortpointarts.org

ROBIN DASH: PAINTINGS ON PAINTINGS Dash finishes a canvas and may live with it for years. Then she’ll be drawn to it again and start painting over it. In the nine abstractions in this exhibition, bits of the past show through, such as sprinklings of flowers, even as the artist covers them with swaths of color in funky shapes. Through March 21. Carroll and Sons, 450 Harrison Ave. 617-482-2477, www.carrollandsons.net

P & TING The first rule of improv is “yes, and.” Take what you have and build on it. Matt Rich’s cut-canvas paintings of ampersands avail themselves of that tenet. He builds them from fragments of other painted surfaces. They clump, crease, and bump off the picture plane, adding real volume that contrasts to Rich’s painterly illusions of three-dimensional space. Through March 17. LaMontagne Gallery, 460 Harrison Ave. 617-487-3512, www.lamontagnegallery.com

CATE McQUAID

Museums

STERLING RUBY The first-ever full survey of the revolution-minded Los Angeles-based artist, this eponymous exhibition comprises some 70 works along a loose timeline, tracking the artist’s fascination with (and unpacking of) dark elements of American culture — from prison architecture to graffiti. Ruby is nothing if not abject, wearing the badge of outsider with no small amount of pride. His work long has represented a sharp undercurrent beneath the country’s all-is-well surface. Through May 26. Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston. 617-478-3100, www.icaboston.org

BLACK REFRACTIONS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE STUDIO MUSEUM IN HARLEM The Studio Museum, an epicenter of Black American culture on 125th Street in New York, is in the midst of a three-year building project that will replace its jewel box of a building with something more fitting, scale-wise, to the huge imprint Black culture has put on American life. In the meantime, its collection is on the road, making a stop at Smith College in Northampton. Powerhouses like Norman Lewis, Kerry James Marshall, Faith Ringgold, Lorna Simpson, James VanDerZee, and Kehinde Wiley are just some of the names you’ll see here, all waiting patiently for their glorious new home. Through April 12. Smith College Museum of Art, 20 Elm St. at Bedford Terrace, Northampton. 413-585-2760, scma.smith.edu

JACOB LAWRENCE: THE AMERICAN STRUGGLE Is Lawrence the most important Black artist in American history? You can definitely make a case for him, and his “Struggle: From the History of the American People (1954–56)” series only bolsters it. With this project, Lawrence chronicled a nascent democracy built on equality for some, not all, to chilling effect. Alongside the 30 paintings, Peabody Essex Museum (which also organized the show) will display works by contemporary artists Derrick Adams, Bethany Collins, and Hank Willis Thomas. Together they help capture a struggle still very much in progress. Through April 26. Peabody Essex Museum, 161 Essex St., Salem. 978-745-9500, www.pem.org

MURRAY WHYTE

EVENTS

Comedy

MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATER 3000 It’s official, the movie-riffing “MST3K” is done at Netflix, and this is the last chance fans will have to see show creator Joel Hodgson and crew at their DIY best, live as their “MST3K” characters, taking aim at the 1986 martial arts film “No Retreat, No Surrender.” March 4, 7:30 p.m. $29-$159. Lowell Memorial Auditorium, 50 East Merrimack St., Lowell. 978-937-8688, www.lowellauditorium.com

RYAN NIEMILLER Niemiller, who recently competed on “America’s Got Talent: The Champions,” was born with a disability in both of his arms, and wants audiences to be comfortable laughing as he relates his experiences. “This is my life, this is who I am,” he said on the show. “I’m saying the jokes, it’s fine. You’re on the team now.” March 5 at 8 p.m., March 6 at 7:30 p.m., and March 7 at 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $20-$25. Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St. 617-725-2844, www.laughboston.com

HIDEOUT COMEDY PRESENTS CAITLIN PELUFFO New York comic Peluffo headlines this venue, which is looking to expand its stand-up offerings. Hosted by Anjan Biswas, Sam Ike, and Katlin McFee, featuring Laura Severse, Peter Revello, and Dan Boulger. March 6, 7:30 p.m. $10-$15. The White Bull Tavern Comedy Club, 1 Union St. 617-681-4600, www.thewhitebulltavern.com

NICK A. ZAINO III

Family

MINI-ME YOGA It’s yoga for a good cause. Yoga lovers can bring their kids along to a midday session led by well-known instructor Ronan O’Connor (@yogagolfdad on Instagram). Donations from each parent-child pair benefit the Boston Children’s Hospital Heart Center. March 1, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. $50 minimum donation per pair. Lululemon Studio, 208 Newbury St. eventbrite.com

BE A FARMER FOR A DAY Kids can experience the wonders of Chestnut Hill Farm from the eyes of the farmer. There, children from kindergarten to fifth grade will care for cows and sheep, learn about fresh food, hike the trails, and make crafts. The program promises that kids will come home with “stories of adventure.” March 3, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. $100. Chestnut Hill Farm, 5 Chestnut Hill Road, Southborough. thetrustees.org

THE TWISTED SCIENCE SCAVENGER HUNT Held in the Museum of Science, this scavenger hunt leads families toward a series of tricky questions instead of objects. The quest, run by Hunt Hosts, will lead kids and adults to interactive exhibits, a life-size tyrannosaur, and even sunken treasure. Winning teams get to walk away with a Watson Adventure medal, akin to an Olympic medal, to wear with pride. March 7, 10:30 a.m. $29. Museum of Science, 1 Museum of Science Driveway. watsonadventures.com

DITI KOHLI

MARK YOUR CALENDAR

March 19 Billie Eilish at TD Garden tdgarden.com

March 27 Leslie Odom Jr. at Brighton Music Hall musichallbrighton.com

March 28 Dorian Electra at the Sinclair sinclaircambridge.com

March 31 Pussy Riot at the Sinclair sinclaircambridge.com

April 1 Mighty Oaks at Great Scott axs.com

April 4 Clem Snide at City Winery citywinery.com

April 5 Mayhem at Paradise Rock Club ticketliquidator.com

April 8 Oh Wonder at House of Blues Boston livenation.com

DITI KOHLI



