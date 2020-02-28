“I am disappointed that it is not three months or six months, but we will accept it and move forward, being supportive of the neighborhood and community,” El Jefe’s owner John Schall said.

El Jefe’s wanted to stay open until 2 a.m., but on Thursday the licensing board approved a midnight closing hour, and said the restaurant could apply to extend the hours in eight months.

The City of Boston won’t let El Jefe’s Taqueria serve its tacos and burritos past midnight at its new location across from Boston Common — at least for now.

The Midtown Park Plaza Neighborhood Association had submitted a letter to the board in opposition to the proposed closing hours.

Advertisement

A member of the neighborhood association, told the board at a Wednesday hearing that the group’s concerns stemmed from the fact that El Jefe’s was located in a building that houses about 1,000 Emerson College freshmen. The group also said El Jefe’s proximity to several nightclubs would “put an additional strain on the public safety resources in the area.”

The Mayor’s office and District 2 Councilor Ed Flynn’s office also opposed the 2 a.m. closing time. Emerson College, the landlord for the restaurant, submitted a letter of opposition, too.

But Schall added that there are almost a dozen restaurants within a quarter-mile of El Jefe’s that are open until 2 a.m.

“Being able to provide [students] a safe and close place to eat seems to be looking out for their safety,” he said. “Freshmen can enter El Jefe’s from their building without ever having to go out on the street.”

He also submitted a safety plan to the licensing board that included plans to provide a private security guard on-site from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

El Jefe’s is open until 4 a.m. at its location in Harvard Square and until 3 a.m. in Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

“College students eat between midnight and 2 a.m. and that is just a fact,” he said at the hearing. “We can try and do anything we want, but that is going to happen.”

Schall seemed confused as to why Emerson sided with the neighborhood group, which claimed that the area was unsafe at night.

“When prospective freshmen and parents come to visit Emerson, do they tell them that it is unsafe for their freshmen students to be out on the street past midnight?—―” he said.

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.