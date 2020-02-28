No one company in the state has escaped the carnage on Wall Street, but some have had smaller losses than others. Here are the five “best” and worst performing stocks this week, as of mid-afternoon Friday (out of the top 25 publicly traded Massachusetts companies by market capitalization):
BEST
TJX Companies Inc. -6.49%
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. -6.66%
American Tower Corp. -9.25%
PerkinElmer Inc. -9.35%
Biogen Inc. - 9.58%
WORST
Sage Therapeutics Inc. - 33.24%
Wayfair Inc. -24.72%
General Electric Co. -15.79%
Raytheon Company - 15.67%
Skyworks Solutions Inc. - 14.88%
