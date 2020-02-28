“After reviewing all of the data, after looking at all the pros and cons, we came to the conclusion that we could put a bill out that was in the best interests of the taxpayers . . . and the consumers of the commonwealth,” said State Representative Ann-Margaret Ferrante, a Gloucester Democrat who is co-chairwoman of the joint legislative committee that has been studying the issue.

The new proposal, which now moves to a key House committee, follows nearly two years of internal deliberations over how, and whether, the state should plunge into the newly legalized sports betting landscape.

Massachusetts casinos and a handful of online operators would be allowed to offer betting on college and professional athletic events under new legislation state lawmakers advanced Friday, a major step in the pursuit of legalized sports wagering within the state’s borders.

The proposal would allow people 21 years or older to bet on professional and Division I college athletic events. It would impose a 10 percent tax on in-person wagers at casinos and other brick-and-mortar sports books and a 12 percent levy on online bets. The bill would also place a 12 percent tax on daily fantasy sports, which have been operating untaxed in Massachusetts in recent years.

If the measure passes, Massachusetts will become the largest market in New England to legalize sports betting following a 2018 Supreme Court decision that allowed the practice to expand beyond Nevada.

Rhode Island and New Hampshire are now offering sports wagers, but the industry has been eagerly eyeing sports-crazed Massachusetts as an area for growth.

Ferrante said her hope is to have sports betting up and running by the beginning of the NFL football season in the fall.

But the bill’s movement out of the Joint Committee on Economic Development and Emerging Technologies comes with a caveat: Senators on the panel did not sign on to this version, opting instead to reserve their opinion as it moves to the House.

Once the full chamber debates and votes on the measure, if it approves it, the legislation would then swing by the Senate. But there’s also no guarantee the Legislature will send a completed bill to Governor Charlie Baker’s desk before the legislative sessions ends in July.

Senator Eric P. Lesser, the chamber’s chairman on the committee, declined to say what aspects were sticking points, but said senators were “not ready to commit to that language or that version at this point.”

“We want to keep the process moving, and we’re in active conversations with them,” Lesser said of House members. “No one has said no to anything. The bill is moving to the House. The Senate will consider it if or when something is sent back from the House.”

Under the proposal, both of the state’s casinos, in Springfield and Everett, as well as the slots parlor in Plainville, would be able to apply for licenses to offer in-person and online sports betting, after paying $1 million in fees.

Casinos, such as MGM Springfield, would be able to apply for licenses to offer in-person and online sports betting, after paying $1 million in fees. Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The legislation also allows up to five additional online operators, who would have to pay the same amount.

Gambling industry interests in Massachusetts said they were happy to see the Legislature beginning to take action on sports betting. They argue that people are already gambling on sports here, through illegal bookies and unregulated offshore websites.

And casinos are seeking new revenue streams and different ways to get people in the door amid weaker-than-expected cash hauls on traditional games.

Encore Boston Harbor in Everett is planning to construct a sports bar, which it hopes to eventually convert into a sports book if state law allows it. And Penn National Gaming, the owner of Plainridge, recently bought a share of Barstool Sports, a popular online media brand that it plans to use to promote sports betting where it is legal.

"Legalized sports betting will generate much-needed tax revenue, keep Massachusetts competitive with its neighboring states and make major inroads in the effort to curb illegal betting,” Eric Kraus, head of public affairs for Encore, said in a statement.

Encore Boston Harbor hopes to build a sports book. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

DraftKings, the Boston-based online betting and daily fantasy sports company, has been promoting its Boston roots on Beacon Hill as it seeks to expand its business in its home state.

“This bill is an important step toward eliminating the pervasive illegal market, creating a safe and responsible sports betting experience for sports fans in Massachusetts and boosting the Commonwealth’s innovation economy,” the company said in a statement.

Ferrante said she expects the bill, in its current form, to generate $20 million to $25 million a year in tax revenue. But key details could change as the legislation grinds through the legislative machinery, first in the House and then the Senate, where progressive lawmakers have already raised concerns about expanding legalized gambling in the state.

Baker has been urging lawmakers to move forward on sports betting since early in 2019, when he introduced a measure that would legalize it.

The bill now in the House departs from Baker’s proposal in that it allows wagering on college sports, which the governor had sought to prohibit. Some believe bets on college contests threaten the integrity of student athletics, while others say an all-out ban would drive gamblers to illegal markets where such bets are readily available.

The legislation would ban bets on the performance of individual college players, such as so-called “prop” bets. And it would not allow bets on the Olympics, on events that include minors, or on video games contests known as e-sports.

The measure would also allow horse tracks that offer live racing to operate in-person sports books. Such a distinction wouldn’t mean much in the short term ― Plainridge is the only track offering live racing this year ― but it could be an extra incentive for the several groups looking to operate races in coming years.

How the bill will progress amid a busy legislative calendar is unclear. Neither House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo nor Senate President Karen E. Spilka have made sports betting a top priority while juggling sweeping bills on education, health care, and, as of this week in the House, a transportation financing bill that would raise $600 million in new taxes.

Spilka notably voted against casino gambling when it passed in 2011. Spilka she said last year that she would not participate in any bills specifically related to DraftKings after disclosing that her son works at the company, but her office said Friday that he is no longer employed there.

DeLeo, meanwhile, helped shepherd the 2011 gaming bill into law, and “conceptually” supports sports betting legalization, his office has said.

Andy Rosen can be reached at andrew.rosen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @andyrosen. Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout