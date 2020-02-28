GENEVA — The Swiss government announced an immediate ban Friday on all “public and private” events in the country involving more than 1,000 people as a measure to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

The measure announced Friday comes will last until at least March 15, officials said.

Among the events that will be effected are the annual Geneva International Motor Show, which was due to take place from March 5-15 and draws tens of thousands of visitors every year. Organizers of the auto show did not provide immediate comment on the Swiss government announcement.