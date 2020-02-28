During a consultants’ screening of his 1994 documentary “Baseball,” she remembers “raising my hand, at about 10 years old, to give my thoughts.”

Growing up in Walpole, N.H., Sarah Burns would get off the school bus and spend her afternoons watching dad Ken Burns and team edit films.

Sarah Burns attends the special screening of "College Behind Bars" at The Apollo Theater on November 12, 2019 in New York City.

She learned from a master, and today, still works closely with her dad.

She and husband/filmmaking partner David McMahon have co-directed, with Ken Burns, “Jackie Robinson,” and “The Central Park Five.”

The trio’s latest work, “East Lake Meadows: A Public Housing Story,” premieres on PBS March 24 at 8 p.m.

The documentary explores the history and impact of racism on public housing in 20th-century America through the lens of former residents of East Lake Meadows, an Atlanta public housing development built in 1970 and torn down a generation later.

The film features historians, journalists, and academics including Jelani Cobb, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Kevin Kruse, and Douglas Blackmon, among others.

Sarah Burns, McMahon and Aseelah Muhammad — a former East Lake Meadows resident featured in the film — will be at MIT Tuesday for a screening and panel discussion moderated by WGBH News Senior Editor Ken Cooper. The event is free and open to the public.

Q. Tell us a little bit about this film.

A. East Lake Meadows was a housing project in Atlanta that opened in 1970 and was demolished and replaced with mixed-income housing in the late 1990s. Our film follows the stories of former residents across generations and decades, as a window into the reasons why families moved in, what their experiences were like, for better and worse, and what happened to them when their home was demolished.

We also provide some context for their experiences by including a brief history of public housing and of the systemic racism that created spaces like East Lake Meadows and doomed them to failure, from federal segregation of public housing and the stigmatizing of public housing residents to white flight and redlining.

Q. What sparked the idea for this film?

A. We had heard about the new community that replaced East Lake Meadows, called the Villages of East Lake, as a great success story in combating concentrated poverty, but we recognized that that narrative was incomplete. So we went to Atlanta and spoke to hundreds of former residents in order to understand a larger story about public housing and the ways in which we have failed to provide decent, safe housing for the people who need it the most.

Q. What do you hope people take away from this film?

A. We hope that viewers respond to the personal stories of the residents, and that they learn something new about the history of public housing. So often we have stigmatized and blamed the people who live in public housing for their conditions rather than recognizing the structural factors that have led to the challenges they face. And we hope that the film inspires conversations in communities around the country about how we view public housing and how important it is to create safe, decent and affordable housing, especially for those who need it the most.

Interview was edited and condensed.

