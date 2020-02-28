Bundchen, who is the mother of Ben and Vivian and the stepmother of Jack — the son of Brady and actress Bridget Moynahan — said she prefers the term “bonus mom.”

The supermodel, who recently celebrated 11 years of marriage with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady , did a live Q&A on Instagram on Thursday, answering questions about where she and Brady would be living next year , the couple’s secret to raising happy kids while leading busy lives, and why she doesn’t consider herself a “stepmom.”

“I don’t like the word stepmom,” Bundchen said. “I use the word ‘bonus mom’ because I feel like it’s a blessing in my life. I feel so lucky that I got to have an extra wonderful little angel in my life.”

When asked how to keep the love alive in a long-term relationship, Bundchen said communication was key.

“What I try to do is to keep the communication current and clear and loving,” Bundchen said. “I think sometimes we talk about things that happened last year or last month and we can keep holding resentment. And I think that doesn’t serve any good. So I think it’s important in a relationship to accept what is. We all make mistakes.”

With her kids playing in the background, Bundchen was asked by a fan how she and Brady manage “family time” with such busy schedules.

“I think we just try our best to be present with the kids when we are with the kids, and be fully there with them, really listening to them,” Bundchen said. “It’s not so much the amount of time, I think, as the quality of time.”

Bundchen also added that she and Brady try to surround their kids with positive energy by never raising their voices or arguing with each other.

“I think what’s really important as well is the energy that is around the children,” Bundchen said. “We’re constantly giving them kisses and hugs, and I think they really see how much we love each other and support each other. We never raise our voices. We never have arguments. We talk things over if we have any issues, and I think it’s really important for the energy of the house to be loving and safe.”