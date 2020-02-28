The pair met in 2013 when they were both auditioning for a show, “ We Are Proud to Present … ” , at the Company One Theatre. They read a scene together that required Green to propose to Borders.

It’s also the end of the first Huntington run for a local couple; actors Elle Borders and Brandon G. Green say their almost simultaneous debuts in two Huntington productions has been “career-changing.”

Sunday marks the end of the Huntington Theatre Company’s run of the drama “Sweat,” written by Lynn Nottage and directed by Kimberly Senior.

“That was our initial introduction,” Borders said, laughing. “There was a kiss at the end of the scene. We both went for it, because we were both saying to ourselves, ‘We’re going to get this job.’” (They did.)

About a month after the audition, they ran into each other at a Janelle Monáe concert at the House of Blues. Then they started rehearsals, and were a couple by the end of the production.

Since then, the two now-married actors have hoped-for roles at the Huntington. They’ve helped each other prep for shows and auditions. Many auditions.

“It’s [one of the biggest] houses in the city. The biggest theaters in the city,” Green said.

Then the call finally came — twice.

Borders was cast as the research assistant (and more) to a high-profile psychologist in the Huntington’s production of the dramedy “We All Fall Down,” which opened Jan. 10 and closed Feb. 16 at the Calderwood Pavilion at the Boston Center for the Arts. Green began playing a striking factory worker in “Sweat” at the Huntington just a few weeks later. The show was extended through this weekend.

Huntington reps said there are couples who meet on set, couples who wind up in the same show, but it’s rare to have two married actors in two Huntington shows at the same time.

Borders said the coinciding performances meant simultaneous rehearsals and some coaching each other at home. That’s something they’ve become good at over the years.

“In preparation for things related to character and performance, you know, I definitely asked for Brandon’s opinion,” Borders said. “Sometimes I agree with what he has to say,” she added, teasing him after a recent performance of “Sweat.”

Asked how they celebrated their casting news, Borders said: “We did go to a nice dinner.”

“I think we’re still celebrating,” Green added.

Borders stars next in “Mr. Joy,” a one-woman show by Daniel Beaty that opens at the Kitchen Theatre Company in Ithaca, N.Y. in April. Green, meanwhile, has been cast in the Huntington’s next show, “Our Daughters, Like Pillars,” also directed by Senior. It opens March 20.

