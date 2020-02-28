For a shot at the $500 cash prize and an introduction to Aniobi, participants have to take part in the HBO Pitch Your First Five Pages competition. Writers must submit the initial five pages of an original 30-minute comedy or dramedy TV pilot to be considered. And these creators have to follow one rule: the protagonist of their pilot must be female.

This May, one lucky screenwriter will walk away from Boston’s Women in Comedy Festival with a high-profile mentor: Amy Aniobi , writer and executive producer of HBO’s “Insecure.”

Aspiring comedy TV writers, this could be your chance.

Kelly Edwards, HBO senior vice president of Talent and Development, and a panel of industry pros will listen to in-person pitches from the top five contenders on May 9 at an undetermined location. Then, the group will pick the winner.

Anoibi, also known for writing/producing “2 Dope Queens,” will mentor the winner.

“More than ever, we need to hear from female comics, writers, and directors,” Edwards said in a statement. “And the Women in Comedy Festival gives them a tremendous platform to be heard.”

Jill Soloway (left) and Faith Soloway Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Participants can submit their scripts until 11:59 p.m. March 15 at filmfreeway.com/WomeninComedyFestival. The writers behind the top five scripts will be alerted by April 6.

In addition to “Insecure,” starring Issa Rae, Anoibi wrote “Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl” and the stand-up special “2 Dope Queens” with Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson. She also directed the short film “Honeymoon” and tried her hand at a couple of Web series, including “Lisa and Amy Are Black.”

Held around Boston May 7-10, the 11th annual Women in Comedy Festival, or WICF, is also hosting a Comedy Short Contest (judged by Laura Fischer), a Comedy/Dramedy under 30-minute Pilot Contest (with Jill and Faith Soloway), and an Animated Comedy Short Contest (M. Dickinson).

The festival will also include a host of panels, workshops, live podcast recordings, and performances from comics like Whitney Cummings and Rachel Dratch. For more information visit wicf.com.

