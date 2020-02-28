I’ve been spending time with a soon-to-be-girlfriend for about two months. We’ve been getting to know each other, going on dates, and having an amazing time together. Unfortunately, she had a very close family member pass away. This has really given her a lot of grief and pain, and it kills me to see her this way.

About a week ago she sent me a big text saying that she was sorry she didn't text me for a couple of days and that she is going to therapy. I was shocked at the next sentence: "I need for us to take a break." She said she needs time to get back on the right track, and she hopes I understand and am not angry with her. My response: "I completely understand. I'm still going to care about you no matter what. Do not think for one second that you are making me angry. If this is something you need to do, then do it." She told me I was the best and she thanked me for everything.

Meredith, I care so much for this girl. Even though we weren't officially exclusive as a couple, we were together like a couple. I know she needs her space but I just want to call her and text her to see if she's OK. How should I go about being there for her but not pushing her or scaring her away? I'm not trying to win her back because to me, that is a selfish thing to do. I just want her to be happy. I would love your feedback.

Advertisement

— Concerned

A. Breaks are confusing. We learned this from a popular sitcom (“Friends”).

Sometimes they're a nice, less direct way of moving toward a breakup. They can also be about a good way for people to clear their brains to make better decisions.

Advertisement

Breaks can mean a bunch of things, which is why I recommend coming up with some boundaries and terms when they begin. Like, "Don't call me, I'll call you." Or maybe, "Of course we can check in, but not in person."

If you have no idea what your break is about — what rules are in place — you can ask. You don’t have to be a boyfriend to get answers. You can text, “Hey, sometimes I think about checking in with you to see how it’s going. What’s appropriate? I never asked what’s best for you.” Whatever sounds honest. You care about her well-being but also want to respect her boundaries. Maybe she can reciprocate by giving you some clarity.

Now for the tough love paragraph. The woman you described doesn’t sound like a soon-to-be-girlfriend. At the moment, she’s out of your life, and it sounds like she has a lot of work to do on her own. Do not wait for her. You say you’re not trying to win her back but let’s make sure that’s true. Stop thinking of her as your endgame. Try to spend time with others.

— Meredith

READERS RESPOND:

Don’t you kids ever talk to each other anymore? I can’t imagine having a serious discussion like this via text. That being said, listen to what she’s telling you and don’t try to contact her. If she wants to see you again she knows where to find (or text) you. BETTYMCBOOPFACE

Advertisement

Maybe its generational, but I would say if someone texted me something of this nature, I would assume they did not want to actually speak to me, and to me, at least, that would spell the end of the relationship. ASH

She is the one that requested the break. So it is up to HER to reach out, when she’s ready. She likely won’t be in a “social” mood for months. If I was you, I’d see who else is out there! GDCATCH

I did this once to someone because it felt easier and nicer than dumping him. Even though my life was stressful and I was dealing with parent’s illness, etc, if I had liked the guy I would have found time for him. In fact, at another rough time in my life (after the ill parent died), I started dating a guy, didn’t dump him, and that guy is my husband. MARYORRHODA

^Totally agree. When things are tough you WANT that special person to be with. Move on. JIM501















