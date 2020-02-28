While making clear that Brady hadn’t communicated any secrets with him, Wahlberg said he would support Brady no matter his decision.

Wahlberg appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Thursday night to discuss a variety of topics, including his upcoming movie “Wonderland,” getting booed at the Celtics-Lakers game with his son on Sunday, and his thoughts on Brady potentially leaving the Patriots.

Everyone has something to say about whether Tom Brady will play for the Patriots in 2020. Now, even Mark Wahlberg is weighing in.

“I think he has an idea of what he wants to do, and I want him to do whatever is best for him and his family,” Wahlberg said. “Like I said, he’s brought us so much joy. I’ve taken my son to games and spent time with him. I think it would be nice [if he stayed in New England], but again, if he wants to go elsewhere, I’ll root him on wherever he goes.”

When Kimmel asked Wahlberg whether he thought Brady liked him or Matt Damon more, Wahlberg was adamant.

“Me, absolutely,” Wahlberg said. “I actually put him in a movie. We immortalized him in ‘Ted 2.’ We made it seem like he has a golden penis. I mean, come on.”

Staying on the topic of sports, Wahlberg, who sat courtside with his son Brendan at the Celtics-Lakers game in Los Angeles on Sunday, said that because of his friendships with multiple Lakers players, he tried to appear outwardly neutral about the game’s outcome even as he rooted for the Celtics. Nevertheless, he was roundly booed when shown on the Staples Center Jumbotron.

“They put Eddie Murphy on the Jumbotron, people cheer. They put Denzel [Washington] on the Jumbotron, people cheer,” Wahlberg said. “And then they put me on, and I hadn’t been booed like that, probably ever. It was, like, a rousing boo.”

Kimmel and Wahlberg also discussed “Spenser Confidential” which debuts on Netflix March 6 and was filmed in Massachusetts. The film stars the Dorchester native as Spenser, the wisecracking Boston detective made famous in author Robert B. Parker’s series of novels, the 1980s ABC show “Spenser: For Hire,” and several TV movies.

The film opens with Spenser serving a five-year prison spell, and features an early fight scene filmed at MCI-Cedar Junction in Walpole involving rapper Post Malone and MMA fighter Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. Wahlberg, who spent time in prison in Massachusetts in the late 1980s, told Kimmel that he hired two hometown friends who had also done time in Massachusetts to play prison guards.

“Two of my dear friends had had a couple of run-ins with the law and served a little time in the state of Massachusetts,” Wahlberg said. “… And they had never been in a movie or on a movie set, so I said, ‘I got a part for you guys.’ And I actually made them guards. They play prison guards in the prison in Massachusetts. … So it was nice to bring it full circle.”

“You should invite the guards who were guarding [your friends] in prison to come see them portray them in the movie,” Kimmel replied, laughing.